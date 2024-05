Wall Street nears record highs in another quiet trading day WFTV

NEW YORK — (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Tuesday as Wall Street appears headed for another day of quiet trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% in afternoon trading and is on track to break its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35 points, or 0.1%, as of 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1% on the day after hitting its latest all-time high.

The indexes have climbed to the records largely on expectations that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates later this year, as inflation hopefully subsides. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted the market.

Lam Research helped support the market after the semiconductor industry supplier announced a share buyback program of up to $10 billion. The company also announced it would do a 10-for-one stock split, which would lower the price of each share and make it more affordable to more investors. Its stock increased by 2.2%.

This helped offset a 2.6% decline for Palo Alto Networks. The cybersecurity company released a better-than-expected earnings report, but it gave a forecast revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint was slightly below analysts' expectations.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social network, fell 9.7% after disclosing a net loss of $327.6 million in 2017. its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company.

Lowes fell 2.6% despite reporting results for the latest quarter that were better than analysts feared. It said it was maintaining its revenue forecast for this year, including a decline of up to 3% for strong underlying revenue, as high interest rates constrain business activity. clients.

Zoom Video Communications fell 1%. The company joined the group of companies that reported a higher profit than analysts expected last quarter, but its quarterly profit forecast fell short of expectations.

Rates on mortgages, credit cards and other payments have become more expensive because the Federal Reserve has kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. This is an attempt to walk a tightrope by crushing the economy just enough through high interest rates to quell high inflation, but not so much as to cause a painful recession.

An encouraging report released last week showing inflation could finally return in the right direction, after a discouraging start to the year, has raised hopes that such a “soft landing” of the economy is possible. It also bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate once or twice this year.

A senior Fed official, Governor Christopher Waller, said in a speech Tuesday that he expects a moderation in economic data after recent reports came in weaker than expected on U.S. retail sales and the strength of American service companies. This in turn should help put downward pressure on inflation.

But he added that he would need several more months of good inflation data before he could comfortably support an easing of monetary policy, unless the labor market weakens significantly before then.

Hopes of future rate cuts have pushed Treasury yields lower, easing pressure on the stock market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.41% from 4.48% Monday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed actions, slipped to 4.83% from 4.85%.

This week, there aren't many high-profile economic reports, and the biggest potential for sharp market moves will likely come from upcoming earnings reports.

The headliner of the week is Nvidia, whose stock soared amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. It will release its latest quarterly results on Wednesday and expectations are high.

Target also reports Wednesday with Ross Stores following Thursday. They could provide more details on how U.S. household spending is holding up. Pressure has increased on them amid continued high inflation, and appears to be highest in customers with the lowest incomes.

In foreign stock markets, indices were down across much of Europe and Asia.

Indexes fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and 0.4% in Shanghai after S&P Global Market Intelligence raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth this year to 4.8% from 4.7% in April, but stressed that they were not too optimistic.

The overall outlook for a tepid economic recovery remains unchanged, with the expansion supported by strengthened stimulus measures, strengthening external demand and a gradual improvement in private sector confidence, the report said.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.