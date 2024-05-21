Business
Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration: medical devices; Tests developed in the laboratory
B-336326
May 20, 2024
Tthe honorable Bernard Sanders
President
The Honorable Bill Cassidy
Ranking member
Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions
United States Senate
The Honorable Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Chair
The Honorable Frank Pallone, Jr.
Ranking member
Energy and Commerce Commission
House of Representatives
Subject: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration: Medical equipement; Tests developed in the laboratory
Pursuant to Section 801(a)(2)(A) of Title 5, United States Code, this is our report on a major rule promulgated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) entitled Medical Devices; Tests developed in the laboratory (RIN: 0910-AI85). We received the rule on April 30, 2024. It was published in the Federal Register generally, May 6, 2024. 89 Fed. Reg. 37286. The effective date of the rule is July 5, 2024.
This final rule amends FDA regulations to clarify that in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are devices within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), including when the manufacturer of the DIV is a laboratory. Along with this amendment, FDA is phasing out its general enforcement discretion approach for laboratory-developed tests, such that laboratory-manufactured IVDs generally fall under the same enforcement approach as other IVDs.
Attached is our assessment of FDA's compliance with the procedural steps required by section 801(a)(1)(B)(i) through (iv) of Title 5 with respect to the rule. If you have any questions about this report or would like to contact the GAO officials responsible for the evaluation work related to the subject matter of the rule, please contact Charlie McKiver, Assistant General Counsel, at (202) 512-5992.
Shirley A. Jones
Deputy Legal Director
Cc: Samuel A. Shipley
Senior Policy and Regulatory Coordinator
Ministry of Health and Social Services
(i) Cost-benefit analysis
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an economic analysis of this final rule. The FDA estimated that annual benefits over 20 years range from $0.99 billion to $11.1 billion at a 7 percent discount rate, with a primary estimate of $3.51 billion, and 1. 24 to $13.62 billion at a 3 percent discount rate, with a primary estimate of $3.51 billion. $4.34 billion. The analysis included a quantification of the benefits to patients of avoided health losses due to problematic in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products offered as laboratory developed tests (LDT), with a particular focus on certain broad categories of associated diseases to the majority of harm linked to diagnostic errors. in the USA. The FDA said additional benefits included non-health-related losses avoided through reduced expenses related to problematic IVDs offered as LDTs and an unquantified reduction in costs related to lawsuits.
According to the FDA, the annualized costs of the rule range from $566 million to $3.56 billion at a 7 percent discount rate, with a primary estimate of $1.29 billion, and $603 million of dollars to $3.79 billion at a 3 percent discount rate, with a primary estimate. of $1.37 billion. The FDA said it quantified the costs incurred by affected laboratories to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the costs incurred by the agency.
(ii) Agency actions relevant to the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA), 5 USC 603605, 607 and 609
FDA has determined that this final rule is likely to impose a significant economic impact on a significant number of small entities.
(iii) Agency actions relevant to sections 202205 of the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act of 1995, 2 USC 15321535
FDA estimated that this final rule would result in aggregate expenditures by state, local, and tribal governments, or the private sector, of $100 million or more, adjusted annually for inflation, over the course of a given year. FDA analyzed the estimated benefits, costs, transfers, and effects of the rule and developed an economic impact analysis that evaluates the impacts of the phase-out policy.
(iv) Agency actions relevant to the PAYG Administrative Act of 2023, Pub. L.
No. 118-5, div. B, Title III, 137 Stat 31 (June 3, 2023)
Section 270 of the Administrative Pay-As-You-Go-Act of 2023 amended 5 USC 801(a)(2)(A) to require GAO to evaluate agency compliance with the law, which establishes requirements for administrative actions that affect direct expenditures. , in GAO's main rule reports. In its guidance to executive branch agencies, issued on September 1, 2023, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) required agencies to include a statement explaining that either: the law does not apply to this rule because it does not increase direct expenditure; the Act does not apply to this rule because it meets one of the Act's exemptions (and specifies the relevant exemption); the Director of OMB has granted a waiver of the requirements of the Act pursuant to section 265(a)(1) or (2) of the Act; or the agency has submitted a written notice or opinion to the Director of OMB as required by section 263(a) or (b) of the Act in its rule submissions to GAO under the Congressional Review Act . OMB, Memorandum for heads of executive departments and agencies, Subject: Guidance for the implementation of administrative measures
Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2023, M-23-21 (September 1, 2023), p. 1112. OMB also states that the guidance in the memorandum that supplements the requirements of the Act does not apply to proposed rules that have already been submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, but agencies must comply with all applicable requirements of law before finalizing these rules.
FDA has not discussed the law in this final rule. In its brief, the FDA said the law does not apply to the rule because it does not increase direct spending.
(v) Other relevant information or requirements under laws and decrees
Administrative Procedure Act, 5 USC 551 and following.
On October 3, 2023, the FDA published a proposed rule. 88 Fed. Reg. 68006. FDA received more than 6,500 comments on the proposed rule from various entities, including medical device associations, members of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, physician and health care professional associations, academic hospitals and medical centers, accrediting bodies, and other advocacy organizations. , government agencies and individuals. FDA responded to comments in this final rule.
Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), 44 USC 35013520
FDA has determined that this final rule does not contain any information collection requirements under the Act. FDA has indicated that it expects that phasing out its general enforcement discretionary approach for LDTs will require an adjustment to burden estimates for several approved information collections, prior to the start of enforcement. the corresponding phase-out step.
Legal authorization of the rule
FDA promulgated this final rule pursuant to Federal Food Sections 201(h)(1), 301, 501, 502, 510, 513, 514, 515, 518, 519, 520, 701, 702, 704, and 801. Drug and Cosmetics Act, as well as Article 351 of the Public Health Service Act. See sections 321(h)(1), 331, 351, 352, 360, 360c, 360d, 360e, 360h, 360i, 360j, 371, 372, 374 and 381 of title 21; and section 262 of title 42, United States Code.
Executive Order No. 12866 (Regulatory Planning and Review)
FDA has determined that this final rule is significant under the Order and has submitted it to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs for review.
Executive Order No. 13132 (Federalism)
The FDA has determined that this final rule does not have federalism implications. FDA said the rule does not contain policies that have substantial direct effects on the States, on the relationship between the national government and the States, or on the distribution of power and responsibilities among different levels of government.
