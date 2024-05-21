Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall after Nasdaq hits record high | Region

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly fell Tuesday, even as most U.S. stock indexes finished higher, particularly technology stocks like Nvidia.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2% in early trading to 39,141.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,851.90. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,732.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 2.1% to 19,233.09, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,159.90.

In Asia, investors are focusing on signs about the health of the Chinese economy. S&P Global Market Intelligence raised its growth forecast for this year to 4.8%, from 4.7% in April, but stressed that it was not overly optimistic.

The overall outlook for a tepid economic recovery remains unchanged, with the expansion supported by strengthened stimulus measures, strengthening external demand and a gradual improvement in private sector confidence, the report said.

On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rose 0.1% to 5,308.13 and was 0.02 shy of its record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7% to 16,794.87 to set its own all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5% to 39,806.77 in its first session after closing higher. level 40,000 for the first time on Friday.

Norwegian Cruise Line helped lead the market and rose 7.6% after giving financial guidance for the year that beat analysts' expectations. He said demand for cruises was growing and some of his competitors had gained in its wake. Carnival rose 7.3% and Royal Caribbean Group rose 4.1%.

All three major U.S. stock indexes set records last week, largely on renewed hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates this year, as inflation hopefully subsides. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted stock prices.

Next week there will be few top economic reports, like last week's headliner which showed inflation could finally return in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year. But some market-moving corporate earnings reports are on the agenda.

At the top of them is Nvidia, including the rocket ride The frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has been a major reason for the S&P 500's gains over the past year. It will release its latest quarterly results on Wednesday and expectations are high. Analysts expect its revenue to more than triple to $24.59 billion from the previous year.

Its stock climbed 2.5% to bring its gain for the year so far to 91.4%.

Several retailers are also on the schedule, including Lowes on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Ross Stores on Thursday. They could provide more details on how U.S. household spending is holding up. Pressure has increased on them amid continued high inflation, although not as bad as before, and cracks appear to be forming. most visible among customers with the lowest incomes.

In the bond market, yields have increased slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.42% to 4.44% Friday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.84% from 4.83%.

The Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, during which it once again kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. The hope is that the Fed can manage the delicate balance of reining in the economy with high interest rates just enough to keep inflation in check, but not so high as to cause a painful recession.

Traders estimate an 88% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once this year, according to CME Group data.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $79.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 36 cents to $83.35 a barrel. There were some gains earlier after the death of the Iranian president in a helicopter accident.

The U.S. dollar rose slightly to 156.47 Japanese yen from 156.27 yen. The euro cost $1.0855, up from $1.859.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.