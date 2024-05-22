The stock market has already chosen a winner for the 2024 presidential election





When Democratic President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, face off in November, it will be the third consecutive quadrennial election with Trump at the top of the GOP ticket. -AFP/Getty Image The US stock market is one of the best indicators of whether the ruling party will win the presidential election. This is important to know because of the largely conflicting messages from electronic prediction markets, which many have turned to until now for reliable predictions. Many fans in these markets have recently been disappointed by these mixed messages. For example, a survey conducted earlier this week of a handful of the best-known prediction markets found that, depending on your orientation, the likelihood of President Joe Biden winning re-election currently ranges from less than 38% to as high as 76%. The range is so wide that it is difficult to place much weight on any one prediction. Most read on MarketWatch What about other economic, financial and sentiment indicators? To find out, I analyzed the U.S. stock market, the economy measured by real GDP, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. In each case, I focused on their changes from the beginning of the year to Election Day. Only one stock market was significantly correlated with the incumbent party's chances of winning (at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use to decide whether a trend is genuine). What I found is summarized in the table below. To construct it, I separated every presidential election since the inception of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA in 1896 into four equal-sized groups based on its annual Election Day performance. As you can see, the odds of the incumbent party retaining the White House are increasing with their year-to-date performance. – Based on historical correlations and the Dow's 5.6% year-to-date gain, Biden's chances of being re-elected are 58.8%. These odds will increase if the stock market gains more between now and Election Day, and will decrease if the market declines. The story continues Even if electronic prediction markets did not send such contradictory messages, it would be difficult to demonstrate that their results are better than those of stock markets. Indeed, without a large sample, it is very difficult for a model to meet traditional standards of statistical significance. The Iowa Electronic Markets (IEM), one of the oldest instruments of this type, for example, was created in 1988. Its record therefore only covers nine presidential elections. James Carville, former President Bill Clinton's influential strategist during the 1992 election, said: “It's the economy, it's stupid.” He used the phrase to remind Clinton campaign staff that all other issues pale in comparison to the economy as a determining factor in whether the incumbent party stays in the White House. Maybe we should change Carville's sentence to It's the stock market, stupid. Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a flat fee to be audited. He can be reached at . Continue reading: Stock market gains in summer are smaller when the market is strong Are market-beating fund managers really skilled or just lucky? Most read on MarketWatch

