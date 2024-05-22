Business
Stock market today: Wall Street hovers around record highs as quiet trading continues
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes are drifting around their recordings Wednesday, continuing a calm trading day.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading, a day after hitting its last all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also mostly flat as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. It fell 20 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1% from the last record high.
The target fell 7.4% after the retailer reported earnings for the latest quarter. it wasn't up to par analysts' expectations. He also gave forecast ranges for upcoming earnings where midpoints fell below analyst estimates as he said customers were holding back purchases of non-essential products. Earlier this week, Target said it was lower prices on thousands of everyday basic products to appeal to customers struggling with persistently high inflation.
Lululemon Athletica fell 6.7% after announcing that its chief product officer, Sun Choe, was leaving the company this month to pursue another opportunity. The company announced a new organizational structure in which it will not replace the role of product manager.
They helped counter the 31.8% rise of Petco Health & Wellness, which published results and revenues for the last quarter that were better than analysts feared.
TJX, the off-price clothing and home goods retailer, rose 6.9% after beating profit expectations. The company behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year, saying its prices were helping attract customers.
Today's earnings report will be released after the day's trading closes. That's when analysts expect Nvidia to deliver its final blockbuster growth quarter thanks to growing demand for chips used in artificial intelligence technology.
Nvidias stock has become the third largest on Wall Street, making it one of the most influential stocks on the market. It will have to continue to keep its promises in order to maintain the frenzy in the stock markets around AI.
In the bond market, Treasury yields were rising before the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes. last meeting. Some recent reports of slowing inflation and parts of the U.S. economy have revived hopes that the Fed will be able to lowered its main interest rate at least once this year.
Fed officials have said in recent speeches that the reports were encouraging, but they still need several months of improving data before they can lower the federal funds rate from its highest level in more than two decades. The Fed is trying to walk a tightrope by slowing the economy just enough through high interest rates to keep inflation in check, but not so much as to cause a serious recession.
High rates have made everything more expensive, from credit card bills to car loan payments. Mortgage rates are also high, and a report released Wednesday showed that sales of previously occupied homes fell last month more than economists expected.
Central banks around the world appear keen to cut interest rates, but they may not go far given healthy economies and still-high inflation, according to Athanasios Vamvakidis, a strategist at Bank of America. of America. He said in a BofA Global Research report that he expects only modest interest rate reductions, which could also come later than financial markets seem to be pricing in.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.41% to 4.43% Tuesday evening.
In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower across much of Europe and Asia.
London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.8% after Britain's Office for National Statistics reported a stronger-than-expected result. inflation reading This hurt hopes of a rate cut in June. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% after Japan reported its trade deficit increased last month.
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
