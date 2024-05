CSRC Investigates Information Disclosure Advisory Services Amid Enhanced Stock Market Supervision

China's top securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is set to crack down on listed companies that hire consulting firms to circumvent information disclosure requirements, a practice that has escaped regulatory scrutiny but which can lead to regulatory arbitrage and insider trading. This new investigation could subject information disclosure services to CSRC regulation[para. 1][para. 2]. In April, the CSRC sent surveys to companies listed on mainland China's stock markets, inquiring about their use of consultants for information disclosure over the past three years. These surveys asked for details about the consultants hired, including their names and the services provided.[para. 3]. Many newly listed companies, unfamiliar with information disclosure rules, rely on consultants to draft or review documents, such as earnings reports and regulatory announcements.[para. 4]. This need is underlined by the fact that company executives are often asked if they face prison time for disclosure errors, highlighting a lack of understanding on the part of these companies.[para. 5]. The main reasons for engaging consulting services are to avoid disclosure violations, reduce internal workload, improve the professionalism of information disclosure, and stay informed of regulatory developments and policy guidance .[para. 6]. Despite exchanges' encouragement for companies to seek their advice directly on information disclosure, many companies prefer to use third-party consultants. They seek compliance guidance and advice to exploit regulatory loopholes.[para. 7]. Consulting firms founded by former securities regulators are highly valued because of their policy knowledge and good contacts within regulatory agencies. For example, leading companies like Shanghai Infaith Group and Shenzhen Value Online Information Technology were established by former securities regulatory employees.[para. 8][para. 9]. These consulting firms should leverage their relationships to provide additional regulatory information and help companies navigate regulatory inspections.[para. 10]. Listed companies may also seek advice on controversial business opportunities that appear compliant but may not pass direct scrutiny from the stock exchanges.[para. 11]. Another risk associated with outsourcing disclosure work is insider trading, as consulting firm staff have quick access to companies' financial information. Unlike accounting firms, disclosure consultancies often lack effective internal governance to prevent insider trading. Additionally, not all advisory firms prohibit their employees from trading stocks, and even those that are subject to such bans may have their staff circumvent them by asking others to trade on their behalf.[para. 12][para. 13]. In September 2021, the CSRC imposed restrictions on its former employees, implementing a 10-year regulatory review for all departing staff, with particular scrutiny on those establishing securities advisory or technology companies. The higher the former employee's position at the CSRC, the longer the mandatory waiting period before they can assume duties related to their previous regulatory work.[para. 14][para. 15]. AI generated, for reference only

