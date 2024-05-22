Stock market today: Wall Street hovers around record highs as quiet trading continues





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes are drifting around record highs Wednesday, continuing a multi-day streak of quiet trading. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading, a day after hitting its last all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points, or 0.1%, as of 12:36 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually unchanged and hovering around its latest record high. The target fell 7.4% after the retailer reported profit for the latest quarter that missed analysts' expectations. He also gave forecast ranges for upcoming earnings where midpoints fell below analyst estimates as he said customers were holding back purchases of non-essential products. Earlier this week, Target announced it was cutting prices on thousands of essential products to attract customers struggling with continued high inflation. Lululemon Athletica fell 6.5% after announcing that its chief product officer, Sun Choe, was leaving the company this month to pursue another opportunity. The company announced a new organizational structure in which it will not replace the role of product manager. They helped counter the 22.2% rise of Petco Health & Wellness, which published results and revenues for the last quarter that were better than analysts feared. TJX, the discount clothing and home goods retailer, rose 6.3% after beating profit expectations. The company behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year, saying its prices were helping attract customers. Today's earnings report will be released after the day's trading closes. That's when analysts expect Nvidia to deliver its final blockbuster quarter of growth thanks to growing demand for chips used in artificial intelligence technology. Nvidias stock has become the third largest on Wall Street, making it one of the most influential stocks on the market. It will have to continue to keep its promises in order to maintain the stock market frenzy around AI. In the bond market, Treasury yields were rising before the afternoon release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Some recent reports of slowing inflation and parts of the U.S. economy have revived hopes that the Fed will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once this year. Fed officials have said in recent speeches that the reports were encouraging, but they still need several months of improving data before they can lower the federal funds rate from its highest level in more than two decades. The Fed is trying to walk a tightrope by slowing the economy just enough through high interest rates to keep inflation in check, but not so much as to cause a serious recession. High rates have made everything more expensive, from credit card bills to car loan payments. Mortgage rates are also high, and a report released Wednesday showed that sales of previously occupied homes fell last month more than economists expected. Central banks around the world appear keen to cut interest rates, but they may not go far given healthy economies and still-high inflation, according to Athanasios Vamvakidis, a strategist at Bank of America. of America. He said in a BofA Global Research report that he expects only modest interest rate reductions, which could also come later than financial markets seem to be pricing in. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.41% to 4.42% Tuesday evening. In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower across much of Europe and Asia. London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% after Britain's Office for National Statistics reported stronger-than-expected inflation, hurting hopes of a rate cut in June. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.8% after Japan reported a widening trade deficit last month. ___ AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-edge-lower-after-wall-street-sets-more-records/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos