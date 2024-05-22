Stock market today: Wall Street squeaks upward to set new records





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday to set new records after another day of quiet trading. The S&P 500 rose 13.28 points, or 0.3%, to 5,321.41 and surpassed its record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 37.75, or 0.2%, to 16,832.62, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.22, or 0.2%, to 39,872.99 and is just below its high set last week. The indexes have climbed to the records recently, largely on expectations that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates later this year, as inflation hopefully subsides. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted the market. Macys joined the group of companies that recorded a higher profit for the last quarter than expected by analysts, and its stock jumped 5.1% after some initial fluctuations. The company, which operates Bloomingdales in addition to its namesake stores, raised its forecasts for future sales and profits.

Lam Research also helped support the market after the semiconductor industry supplier announced a share buyback program of up to $10 billion. The company announced it would do a 10-for-one stock split, which would lower the price of each share and make it more affordable to more investors. Its stock increased by 2.3%. This helped offset a 3.7% decline for Palo Alto Networks. The cybersecurity company released a better-than-expected earnings report, but it gave a forecast revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint was slightly below analysts' expectations. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump's Truth social network, fell 8.7% after disclosing a net loss of $327.6 million in 2017. its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. Lowes fell 1.9% despite reporting results for the latest quarter that were better than analysts feared. It said it was maintaining its revenue forecast for this year, including a decline of up to 3% for strong underlying revenue, as high interest rates constrain business activity. clients.

Rates on mortgages, credit cards and other payments have become more expensive because the Federal Reserve has kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. This is an attempt to walk a tightrope by crushing the economy just enough through high interest rates to quell high inflation, but not so much as to cause a painful recession. An encouraging report released last week showing inflation could finally return in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year has raised hopes that such a soft landing of the economy is possible. It also bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate once or twice this year. A senior Fed official, Governor Christopher Waller, said in a speech Tuesday that he expected a moderation in economic data after recent reports came in weaker than expected on U.S. retail sales and the strength of American service companies. This in turn should help put downward pressure on inflation. But he added that he would need several more months of good inflation data before he could comfortably support an easing of monetary policy, unless the labor market weakens significantly before then.

Hopes of future rate cuts have pushed Treasury yields lower, easing pressure on the stock market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.41% from 4.48% Monday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed actions, slipped to 4.83% from 4.85%. This week, there aren't many high-profile economic reports, and the biggest potential for sharp market moves will likely come from upcoming earnings reports. The headliner of the week is Nvidia, whose stock soared amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. It will release its latest quarterly results on Wednesday and expectations are high. Target also reports Wednesday with Ross Stores following Thursday. They could provide more details on how U.S. household spending is holding up. Pressure has increased on them amid continued high inflation, and appears to be highest in customers with the lowest incomes.

In foreign stock markets, indices were down across much of Europe and Asia. Indexes fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and 0.4% in Shanghai after S&P Global Market Intelligence raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth this year to 4.8% from 4.7% in April, all emphasizing that they were not too optimistic. The overall outlook for a tepid economic recovery remains unchanged, with the expansion supported by strengthened stimulus measures, strengthening external demand and a gradual improvement in private sector confidence, the report said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/may/21/stock-market-today-us-markets-mixed-in-quiet-premarket-trading-macys-rises-on-big-profit-beat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos