Intercontinental Exchange to Pay Fine to Settle SEC Complaint Related to Cyber ​​Intrusion





They must immediately notify the SEC of any cyber intrusion into affected systems, he said. The reasoning behind this rule is simple: If the SEC receives multiple reports regarding a number of these types of entities, then it can take prompt action to protect markets and investors. Failure to notify authorities also constitutes a violation of the company's own internal reporting procedures, the SEC said. Explore Atlanta-based ICE buys parent company of New York Stock Exchange The Intercontinental Exchange, or ICE, as it is often called, is a fundamental part of the global financial system. In addition to the NYSE, ICE also operates exchanges for many commodities, including oil and agricultural products. Although the company agreed to the $10 million settlement, it was really the reporting delay that was the problem, according to a company spokesperson. As part of the settlement, the company neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing. This settlement involves an unsuccessful attempt to access our network more than three years ago, the spokesperson said. The failed incursion had no impact on market operations. ICE also received support from two SEC commissioners who said, in a statement, that the fine was a disproportionate penalty. Given that the cyber intrusion was ultimately determined to have caused no harm, the agreement requiring payment suggests to us that the Commission is more concerned with imposing significant penalties than ensuring that major market entities addresses technological vulnerabilities. said a statement from the commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda. THE SEC, 90 years oldcreated as part of the New Deal by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, has five commissioners appointed by the president. SEC officials said the rules require they be notified immediately and then updated, unless the company immediately knows the intrusion will have no impact. Respondents in today's enforcement action include the world's largest stock exchange and a number of other leading intermediaries who, given their role in our markets, are subject to requirements strict on reporting when faced with cyber events, Grewal said. ICE has more than 13,000 employees, including 1,295 in Georgia, the company said. ICE reported revenue last year of nearly $8 billion and net income of $2.4 billion.

