First-ever spot Bitcoin fund set to launch on London Stock Exchange





By Louis Goss The UK's financial watchdog has approved plans to launch Britain's first ever exchange-traded cryptocurrency price tracking product. The approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority will allow investors to trade funds investing in bitcoin and Ethereum spot through the London Stock Exchange for the first time, and could see the securities listed on the main UK market as early as next Tuesday. The launch of the new ETPs is now expected to lead to “greater institutional adoption” of crypto, by providing professional investors with an easy way to trade two of the most popular cryptocurrencies via the UK stock market, said Alexis Marinof, vice -executive chairman of WisdomTree. WisdomTree's new London-listed ETPs will, however, only be available to UK-based professional investors, the asset manager said. The FCA's stance contrasts with those taken by regulators in various countries, including much of continental Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Hong Kong, all of which have put ETPs similar to those available to individual investors. Cryptocurrency prices rose sharply in 2024 following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to approve the creation of cryptocurrency tracking exchange-traded funds, which have made billions to flock to newly launched products. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) prices fell less than 1% on Wednesday after rising 154% over the past 12 months, while Ethereum (ETHUSD) prices fell 3% on Wednesday after gaining 98%. over the past year. WisdomTree said its funds would charge 0.35%, which is what it charged on the asset manager's other crypto ETPs in Europe. “While UK-based professional investors have been able to invest in crypto ETPs through overseas exchanges, they will soon have a more convenient access point,” Marinof said. He noted that WisdomTree had already launched Europe's first-ever crypto-backed ETP in 2019 and now offers eight physically-backed products, including those that allow investors to trade in single coins and diversified crypto baskets. “As many professional investors have been unable to gain exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to regulatory limitations and uncertainty, we expect that the FCA's approval of the prospectus of our crypto ETPs removes these barriers to entry.” -Louis Goss This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05/22/24 9:34 a.m. ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240522296/first-ever-spot-bitcoin-fund-set-for-launch-on-london-stock-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos