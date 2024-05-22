Business
Wall Street falls from record highs as concerns over high interest rates weigh on WFTV
NEW YORK — (AP) U.S. stock indexes fell from their previous highs recordings Concerns about high interest rates weighed on the market on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 fell 14.40 points, or 0.3%, to 5,307.01, a day after hitting its last all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.95, or 0.5%, to 39,671.04, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 31.08, or 0.2%, to 16,801.54, after establishing his last record.
The indexes were almost flat at the start of the day, but fell slightly after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest policy meeting. Discouragingly for the markets, the minutes showed Fed officials suggest It “will probably take longer than previously thought” to fully control inflation after the disappointing figures at the start of the year.
And although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after that meeting that the Federal Reserve was more likely to cut rates than raise them, the minutes indicated that “various participants” were willing to raise rates if inflation was getting worse. This dampened revived hopes on Wall Street that the Fed would be able to lowered its main interest rate at least once this year.
One of the market's worst losses came from Target, which fell 8% after the retailer reported earnings for the most recent quarter. it wasn't up to par analysts' expectations. He also gave forecast ranges for upcoming earnings where midpoints fell below analyst estimates as he said customers were holding back purchases of non-essential products. Earlier this week, Target said it was lower prices on thousands of everyday basic products to appeal to customers struggling with persistently high inflation.
Lululemon Athletica fell 7.2% after announcing that its chief product officer, Sun Choe, was leaving the company this month to pursue another opportunity. The company announced a new organizational structure in which it will not replace the role of product manager.
They helped counter the 17.6% rise of Petco Health & Wellness, which published results and revenues for the last quarter that were better than analysts feared.
Off-price retailer TJX rose 3.5% after beating profit expectations. The company behind TJ Maxx and Marshalls also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year, saying its prices were helping attract customers.
On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills increased to 4.42% from 4.41% Tuesday evening. The two-year yield, which is closer to Fed expectations, rose a bit more. It went from 4.84% to 4.87%.
The fact that the harsh words in the minutes of the last Fed meeting date back to May 1 helped to contain the movement in yields. That was before some reports showed a slowdown in inflation and parts of the U.S. economy, which may have changed. in the minds of some Fed officials.
In their recent speeches since the May 1 meeting, some Fed officials have indeed described these recent reports as encouraging. But they also said they would still need months of improving data before they could cut the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level in more than 20 years.
The Fed is trying to walk a tightrope by slowing the economy just enough through high interest rates to keep inflation in check, but not so much as to cause a serious recession.
High rates have made everything more expensive, from credit card bills to car loan payments. Mortgage rates are also high, and a report released Wednesday showed sales of previously occupied homes were lower last month than economists predicted.
Central banks around the world appear keen to cut interest rates, but they may not go far given healthy economies and still-high inflation, according to Athanasios Vamvakidis, a strategist at Bank of America. of America. He said in a BofA Global Research report that he expects only modest interest rate reductions, which could also come later than financial markets seem to be pricing in.
In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly lower across much of Europe and Asia.
London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% after Britain's Office for National Statistics reported a stronger-than-expected result. inflation reading This hurt hopes of a rate cut in June. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% after Japan reported its trade deficit increased last month.
___
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
