House passes landmark crypto bill. Here's why this is a “big step forward” for the industry.





By Chris Matthews 71 Democrats voted for the bill, which faces major difficulties in the Senate The House of Representatives passed landmark crypto legislation with strong bipartisan support on Wednesday, signaling a potential sea change in Washington's attitude toward the digital assets sector. The lower house voted in favor of the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act by a vote of 279 to 136, with near unanimous support from Republicans and 71 Democrats voting in favor of the bill. The law would create a tailored disclosure and registration regime for digital asset companies and place primary responsibility for regulating the sector on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, away from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The digital assets industry has long complained that the SEC's insistence that these companies comply with traditional disclosure regimes is unworkable. The bill faces major challenges in the Senate, where several lawmakers have crafted their own bills aimed at overhauling crypto regulations. “The Senate generally does not accept House bills and just vote on them. It does what it wants,” wrote a financial services analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, in a client note Wednesday . “So while the Senate might eventually be interested in considering some sort of crypto legislation, it certainly won’t be it.” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler came out forcefully against the bill in a public statement Wednesday morning — a rare example of a top financial regulator attempting to publicly influence Congress. The legislation would “create new regulatory gaps and undermine decades of precedent… exposing investors and financial markets to immeasurable risks,” he said. Gensler also argued that the law would give fraudsters a way to avoid securities laws by cynically misrepresenting their products as crypto assets. The industry, however, welcomed a statement from the Biden administration, which said that while it did not support the FIT-21 legislation, it did not threaten to veto it. “The administration looks forward to working with Congress to ensure a comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework for digital assets…[to] promote the responsible development of digital assets,” the statement said. Faryar Shirzad, policy director at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), called the statement “a huge step forward” as, for the first time, the White House recognizes the need for comprehensive crypto legislation that creates a tailor-made regulatory regime. Another reason for optimism is last week's vote in the House and Senate to overturn SEC accounting guidelines that opponents say made it too costly for financial institutions to hold crypto assets, like bitcoin (BTCUSD) or ether (ETHUSD), for their customers. The Biden administration's shift in stance and growing support for reform among Democrats may indicate that politicians view opposition to the crypto industry as a potential political liability. “This bill is a big victory for our efforts to depoliticize the issue,” North Carolina Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel said Wednesday. “Whether you love or hate cryptocurrencies, you should support regulation. The status quo simply doesn't work.” -Chris Matthews This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05/22/24 1800ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

