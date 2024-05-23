Opening Remarks by Subcommittee Chairman Guthrie at Hearing with FDA Center Directors

Washington DC House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) delivered the following opening remarks to today's subcommittee.audiencetitled Check Up: Review of FDA Regulations on Drugs, Biologics, and Devices.

Today, three major center directors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are here with us to share updates on the work they oversee within their respective divisions.

With the agency now collecting the highest number of user fees on record, it's critical that the center's directors tell us about the ongoing challenges the agency and industry face in delivering safe and effective products to people more quickly. patients.

In addition to reauthorizing user fee agreements, Congress granted the FDA a series of additional authorities that were signed into law in December 2022.

These include updates to ensure clinical trials reflect the broader patient population, greater transparency for sponsors to collaborate with payers to reduce the time between approval of a new product and coverage, reforms to strengthen the expedited approval process, and streamlined processes for manufacturers to update. their software without unnecessary regulatory obstacles.

HEALTH SUBCOMMITTEE HELPS PAVE THE WAY FOR APPROVAL OF NEW PRODUCTS

I am proud of the bipartisan work this subcommittee accomplished throughout the last user fee reauthorization. Since then, the FDA has approved and authorized hundreds of new products.

Our collective work enabled the review and approval of 55 new drugs in 2023 and the approval of nearly 1,000 generic drug applications.

During the same period, 23 biological device applications and 20 biological product license applications were approved and more than 100 new devices were approved by the FDA.

Cell and gene therapy are of particular importance and interest to me and other members of Congress.

We are on the precipice of a healthcare renaissance, in which personalized medicine can cure otherwise incurable diseases. For example, among the drugs approved in 2023 were two cutting-edge, potentially curative gene therapies for sickle cell disease.

Last summer, CBER also approved a treatment to treat the underlying cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy disease in boys ages 4 to 5.

Both examples illustrate the incredible value that American innovation plays in our healthcare system and the value that the FDA brings to facilitating this remarkable work.

That being said, I hope today to have addressed some concerns that threaten to undermine the progress we have made.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S MISSTEP CAUSES QUESTIONS ABOUT EXPEDITED PATHWAY TO APPROVAL

The Biden administration's missteps have already sowed uncertainty among innovators at these small biotech companies, which could prevent patients from accessing innovative products.

Repeated attacks on the accelerated approval pathway, from CMS questioning the FDA's actions, to academics and payers, insisting that these approvals are unproven or inferior to traditional review pathways, degrade public confidence in an important tool the agency has to help get cures to patients safely and effectively. faster.

It is also a path that Congress, a bipartisan Congress, has repeatedly reinforced and supported.

The recently released 500-page Laboratory Developed Tests, or LDT, rule was touted as a mechanism to further spur innovation and protect patient safety.

I fear that this complete overhaul of LDT regulations will have the opposite effect, increasing the costs of care and delaying patients' access to life-saving care.

Tests developed to treat patients at the bedside, to detect cancer at an early stage, or to detect Alzheimer's disease earlier would be subject to onerous requirements under this new regime proposed by CDRH.

The FDA must work with Congress on a long-term solution that balances patient safety and facilitates future innovation.

BIPARTISAN CONCERNS WITH CLINICAL JOINTS

Last year, Ranking Member Eshoo and I wrote to Dr. Marks about clinical suspensions.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there were an average of 664 clinical suspensions, which temporarily halted clinical research, between 2017 and 2021, compared to an average of 557 annual suspensions in previous years.

In response to our survey, we learned that 79% of responses to innovators' questions regarding their requests and the blocks associated with those requests were written responses only.

To be clear, I understand the complex nature of these applications, but providing written answers to complex questions without any chance to engage in genuine dialogue is unacceptable.

It is imperative that the agency comes to the table and works on these issues with innovators, otherwise patients will be left without answers and life-saving care.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the witnesses for being with us today.

I know your job is not easy, I know your job is to ensure we have safe and effective medicines.

But you should know that patients sometimes take months. If you're a parent of a child with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the race to keep them out of a wheelchair before you have access to medication is real.

Its important fast-track pathways are real and important, they're bipartisan, and we want to work together. It is our plan to work together to bring these innovative technologies to market.