Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs gain approval from the London Stock Exchange





In a notable step forward for cryptocurrency investments in the UK, WisdomTree has secured approval by the Financial Conduct Authority [FCA] to list two physically backed cryptocurrency exchange traded products [ETPs] on the London Stock Exchange [LSE]. These products, WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin [BTCW] and WisdomTree Physical Ethereum [ETHW] expected to begin trading by May 28, available exclusively to professional investors. JUSTIN: #Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs approved for listing on the London Stock Exchange. – Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 22, 2024 Innovate in the British market This approval marks a significant milestone in the UK financial sector. It provides professional investors with greater access to cryptocurrencies through conventional financial instruments. WisdomTree, a New York-based asset manager with more than $111 billion in global assets under management, is known for its pioneering investment products. His Bitcoin fund [BTCW] was one of the first Bitcoin ETFs approved in the United States, highlighting its expertise and leadership in the crypto investment space. Additionally, the FCA's approval follows years of careful regulation of cryptocurrency investments. In January 2020, the FCA banned crypto derivatives. This includes ETPs, aimed at retail investors to protect them from the high risks and volatility of cryptocurrencies. However, the market has evolved, with crypto ETPs becoming increasingly accepted in Europe and the United States. In March, the FCA announced that it would not object to financial institutions listing ETPs for professional investors. This aligns with global trends recognizing the maturity and legitimacy of the cryptocurrency market. The LSE's decision to accept applications for Bitcoin and Ether products in the second quarter further confirms this regulatory change. Also Read: VanEcks Spot Ether ETF Listed on DTCC Amid SEC Scrutiny What this means for investors The listing of WisdomTree's BTCW and ETHW on the LSE opens new avenues for professional investors. This is about diversifying their portfolios with digital assets. These ETPs are fully backed by physical holdings in their respective cryptocurrencies. This further ensures that each unit represents actual ownership of Bitcoin or Ether. Each ETP will have a management fee of 35 basis points. This is a competitive price on the market. This launch on the London Stock Exchange not only broadens investment options for institutional investors, but also strengthens WisdomTree's position in the growing UK market. Also Read: SEC Informs Exchanges It May Approve Spot Ethereum ETFs

