Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit new high as Nvidia galvanizes stocks





The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new intraday record highs Thursday after Nvidia's (NVDA) blockbuster earnings lit a fire under optimism that AI's rally had more room to run. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped about 1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which includes fewer tech stocks, fell slightly below the flat line. Nvidia shares rose as much as 8% to surpass $1,000 for the first time after the AI ​​barometer beat Wall Street's sky-high forecasts for first-quarter earnings. The chip giant also raised its forecast, allaying fears that demand for AI was slowing. Other chipmakers and AI-related stocks rose on the heels of the results, with server makers Dell (DELL) and Super Micro Computer (SCMI) up about 6% and 5%, respectively. Nvidia's euphoria helped the market put aside concerns over rising interest rates that fueled the previous day's losses. Stocks fell after Federal Reserve minutes revealed some policymakers were willing to keep rates high for longer this year if inflation doesn't slow as expected. Learn more: How does the labor market affect inflation? Thursday's release of May manufacturing and services PMI data should give investors better insight into how the economy is holding up to the Fed's efforts to ease price pressures. Elsewhere, AI hopes have given businesses a boost. Shares of cloud-based analytics company Snowflake (SNOW) rose 4% on the heels of an upbeat sales outlook. Meanwhile, News Corp. (NWS) saw an improvement after the media giant signed a deal with Microsoft-backed OpenAI that is expected to give ChatGPT access to content from The Wall Street Journal and other titles. Live2 updates Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new intraday high after Nvidia's explosive quarter The Nasdaq and S&P 500 surged to new intraday highs on Thursday following Nvidia's (NVDA) explosive quarter. Shares of the AI ​​chipmaker soared more than 7% at the open, trading above $1,000 each for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped about 1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose slightly. Technology and communications services stocks led the gains, driven by Nvidia's first-quarter results. The AI ​​chip giant has exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also raised its forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown in demand as it transitions to its next-generation chips this year. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: “People want to deploy these data centers right now. [graphics processing units] work now and start earning and saving money. And so this demand is so strong. »

Nvidia CEO Makes a Key Point to Yahoo Finance Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are up about 7% premarket after another big quarter AND another big earnings announcement. But the discovery of the most important company in the world does not stop there. Yahoo Finance Julie Hyman And And Hawley spoke exclusively with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang after the earnings call. Huang moved quickly to allay any concerns about a slowdown in demand for the powerful chips that are leading the generative AI movement: “People want to deploy these data centers now. They want to put our [graphics processing units] work now and start earning and saving money. And so this demand is so strong,” Huang said. Huang's pushback on any slowdown in demand was also spotted by Wall Street, which came out this morning, leaving buy ratings intact and pushing estimates higher. Yahoo Finance's full discussion with Huang below. More context from Julie and Dan here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-today-nasdaq-sp-500-futures-pop-as-nvidia-galvanizes-stocks-110611821.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos