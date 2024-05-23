Stock Market Today: Live Updates





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 16, 2024. Brendan McDermid | Reuters THE Nasdaq Composite hit a new record high on Thursday, as Wall Street assessed the market's latest quarterly results. Nvidia . The heavy on technology Nasdaq added 0.6% to an all-time high. THE S&P500 added 0.1% after hitting a record high earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is lagging behind, losing 188 points, or 0.5%. Intel And Boeing both fell more than 2%, dragging the 30-stock index lower. Chipmaker and artificial intelligence darling Nvidia jumped 8.5%, sending shares above $1,000, after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal results and announcing a split of 10 to 1 shares. Second-quarter revenue guidance of around $28 billion also beat the LSEG consensus forecast of $26.61 billion, a sign that the company doesn't see its momentum slowing. Ultimately, analysts expect earnings of $5.95 per share. Nvidia's results were a focal point for Wall Street as traders hoped for signs that enthusiasm around AI is not waning. With its market capitalization of $2.3 trillion, Nvidia also wields considerable influence in the broader market. S&P500 . The chipmaker's strategy “supersedes the AI ​​theme as a real driver of fundamentals today, not just in some future period where it might be adopted,” said Ross Mayfield, a strategy analyst at Baird investment. “Companies are spending on AI and Nvidia is building the infrastructure. There's a whole downstream economy from that.” Correction: A previous version misstated the consensus revenue estimate for Nvidia's fiscal second quarter.

