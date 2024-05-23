After Japan's return, South Korea hopes for its own stock boom | Financial markets

Seoul, South Korea Kim Gyeong-eob was a regular at bars and clubs in Hongdae, a popular university district and nightlife hotspot, drinking and listening to live music with friends.

Then, in early 2020, COVID-19 brought Seoul's vibrant nightlife to a screeching halt.

Suddenly, Kim, a software engineer, was saving more money each month than he knew what to do with.

I couldn't use my money to buy drinks and I thought I could invest with the money I was saving. Somehow COVID became an opportunity for me, Kim told Al Jazeera.

Since then, Kim has been a regular investor in the stock market.

Rather than chasing quick money, Kim focuses on large, established businesses with small but stable revenue streams.

So far, his slow and steady approach has paid off, netting him a tidy profit of around 7 million Korean won (around $5,100).

Finding what to invest in was very simple. I chose big brands close to me, like Samsung, Kim said.

Most of the time I invest in semiconductors or something related to Nvidia or Samsung, he added.

Kim is part of a growing trend of Koreans, many of them young, trying their luck investing in stocks.

Korea's stock market capitalization grew 23.1% between 2022 and 2023, with foreign investors accounting for nearly a third of shareholders, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The total number of shareholders of listed companies in South Korea almost tripled between 2016 and 2022 to nearly 14.5 million, according to the Korea Capital Market Institute.

Despite being home to world-renowned brands such as Samsung and Hyundai, the South Korean stock market has long been neglected by domestic and foreign investors.

The dominance of family-owned conglomerates known as chaebol, poor corporate governance, low shareholder returns and tensions with North Korea have all been blamed for what is known as the Korean haircut, as it is known to the persistently low valuations of corporate giants in Asia's fourth-largest country. economy.

Last month, US investment bank Goldman Sachs said shares of the country's three largest K-pop management agencies could be undervalued by 85 to 137 percent, and stressed that the sector was ripe for a recovery.

Korean stocks tend to be undervalued relative to their peers, even when companies are very similar, James Lim, senior analyst in the Asian equity research team at Dalton Investments, told Al Jazeera.

After years of poor returns on the local stock market, the South Korean government is now trying to banish the Korean discount once and for all.

In February, officials announced the launch of the Corporate Value-up program aimed at encouraging companies to share more of their profits with shareholders.

Proposed measures include tax benefits to incentivize companies to increase shareholder returns and capital efficiency, as well as the launch of a Korea Value-Up Index to highlight top-performing companies.

The move is widely seen as modeled after neighboring Japan, where regulatory reforms have been credited with propelling the Nikkei 225 index to record highs after decades of stagnation.

Imitating Japan's success, however, could prove a challenge.

Although South Korea's Financial Services Commission has pledged to implement much stronger incentives than those offered in Japan, the proposals have so far failed to impress investors.

The benchmark Kospi fell 0.77% on the day the program was announced, amid criticism that the proposals were too vague, relied on voluntary participation and failed to address root causes of the Korean reduction, notably the high inheritance taxes which encourage chaebol owners to retain. stock prices are low.

Park Young-gul, a partner at investment consultancy firm KPMG, said that while government reforms are a positive first step, more needs to be done to boost the attractiveness of Korean companies to investors.

I think for this problem to be fundamentally resolved in the future, concrete policies need to be continuously implemented, especially in terms of tax incentives and strengthening shareholder rights, Park told Al Jazeera.

Dalton Investments' Lim said far more incentives and sanctions would be needed to force companies to change.

Majority shareholders control the company, and if they believe there is no need to pay meaningful dividends, minority shareholders will suffer, he said.

This could be because the majority shareholders want to keep the stock price low so that they can save on inheritance taxes etc.

Lim said measures such as tax cuts would be difficult to implement after the center-left Democratic Party won 175 of the 300 seats up for grabs in last month's National Assembly elections.

The result means conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has led efforts to revitalize the stock market, would need the support of opposition lawmakers to pass any legislation supporting his business-friendly agenda, which includes a proposal to to eliminate the capital gains tax on stocks. .

This reform will not happen quickly and smoothly, Lim said.

Meanwhile, Kim, the small investor, is undeterred by low Korean stock prices and focuses on investing most of his salary for a better future.

If I can retire at 40, that would be amazing, Kim said.