Business
Stock Market Today: AI Stocks Jump as Interest Rate Concerns Hold Back Rest of Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes were mixed Thursday as technology stocks propelled by a blowout earnings report from Nvidia battled weakness elsewhere in the market. In the latest example of how good news for the economy is not necessarily good news for Wall Street, strong economic reports have raised concerns that interest rates will remain high.
The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in late morning trading. Rallies in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.6% as of 10:30 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, was lagging the market and falling by 280 points, or 0.7%.
Nvidia soared 9.5% after releasing its latest knockout earnings report Wednesday evening. Its revenue jumped 262% in the most recent quarter from a year earlier, and its profit jumped 629%. The company's chips help train artificial intelligence systems, and demand is voracious.
Nvidia also increased its dividend as its CEO, Jensen Huang, touted the start of the next industrial revolution.
Concern is growing that Wall Street's frenzy around AI's potential has created a bubble in which prices have soared too high and expectations have become too strict. But the continued and meteoric growth of Nvidia, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street, has only helped to advance the others.
Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, rose 4.4%.
News Corp. gained 1.4% after announcing a deal to move its content from the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other news businesses to OpenAI.
But the majority of stocks were down on Wall Street, pressured by rising yields in the bond market. Reports suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong have traders rethinking their bets on when the Federal Reserve might offer relief to financial markets by lowering interest rates.
The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes a painful recession. To do this, it is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, and Wall Street is eagerly awaiting some easing.
A stronger-than-expected economy could push the Federal Reserve to wait longer before cutting interest rates, as traders have already sharply downgraded their overly optimistic forecasts. Worse yet, it could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates further and cause a deep recession to bring inflation down completely.
Hopes are still high for at least one rate cut this year. But traders reconsidered some of their bets after a preliminary report released Thursday suggested that growth in U.S. business activity is reaching its fastest level in more than two years. The S&P Global report said growth improved for companies not only in the services sector, but also in the struggling manufacturing sector.
A separate report shows that the US labor market remains strong despite high interest rates. Fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, indicating that layoffs remain relatively low.
Treasury yields had remained almost flat after the release of the unemployment report, but they rose immediately after the release of the economic activity report.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.43% to 4.49% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.94% from 4.87%.
High interest rates have made everything from credit card payments to car loans more expensive. Tightening mortgage rates have also hurt, and a report released Thursday showed new home sales fell last month more than economists expected.
Homebuilders Lennar fell 1.4% and PulteGroup fell 1.4%.
One of the biggest declines on Wall Street came from VF Corp., the company behind The North Face, Vans, Timberland and other brands. It fell 6.5% after reporting a loss for the latest quarter, as well as weaker revenue than analysts expected.
Utility and real estate values also fell sharply. When interest rates are high, bonds earn more interest. This may drive away some investors who would normally gravitate toward utilities and real estate investment trusts because of their high dividends.
American Water Works fell 3% and Alexandria Real Estate Equities fell 2.7%.
Live Nation Entertainment fell 4.9% after the Justice Department accused it and its Ticketmaster business of operating an illegal monopoly on live events in the country.
In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.3%, partly on strength in semiconductor-related companies following Nvidia's powerful earnings report. Indexes fell 1.7% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai, amid questions over whether a new wave of policies aimed at helping China's ailing property sector will be enough to end the industrial crisis.
_
AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mixed-with-china-stocks-down-after-wall-st-retreat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three little pigs during a yoga class = maximum happiness | Health
- Stock Market Today: AI Stocks Jump as Interest Rate Concerns Hold Back Rest of Wall Street
- Immigrant entrepreneurs bring jobs and innovation, new study shows
- Bollywood Bytes buys to help expand hospital
- West High Doubles Tandem of Singh and Selby finish third at Class 2A State Meet
- 40 models walk the runway in annual WVHS Newspaper Fashion Show: Warwick Valley Central Schools
- BHC drops Article 6 proceedings against PTI founder
- Say Happy Vesak Day, Jokowi prays for happiness and peace
- Lenawee County communities plan Memorial Day 2024 parades and ceremonies
- Wayne Newton Returns to Andiamo Celebrity Showroom – Macomb Daily
- TNT Sports will sublicense games from ESPN
- After Japan's return, South Korea hopes for its own stock boom | Financial markets