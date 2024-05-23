Stock Market Today: AI Stocks Jump as Interest Rate Concerns Hold Back Rest of Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stock indexes were mixed Thursday as technology stocks propelled by a blowout earnings report from Nvidia battled weakness elsewhere in the market. In the latest example of how good news for the economy is not necessarily good news for Wall Street, strong economic reports have raised concerns that interest rates will remain high.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in late morning trading. Rallies in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.6% as of 10:30 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, was lagging the market and falling by 280 points, or 0.7%.

Nvidia soared 9.5% after releasing its latest knockout earnings report Wednesday evening. Its revenue jumped 262% in the most recent quarter from a year earlier, and its profit jumped 629%. The company's chips help train artificial intelligence systems, and demand is voracious.

Nvidia also increased its dividend as its CEO, Jensen Huang, touted the start of the next industrial revolution.

Concern is growing that Wall Street's frenzy around AI's potential has created a bubble in which prices have soared too high and expectations have become too strict. But the continued and meteoric growth of Nvidia, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street, has only helped to advance the others.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computers, rose 4.4%.

News Corp. gained 1.4% after announcing a deal to move its content from the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other news businesses to OpenAI.

But the majority of stocks were down on Wall Street, pressured by rising yields in the bond market. Reports suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong have traders rethinking their bets on when the Federal Reserve might offer relief to financial markets by lowering interest rates.

The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes a painful recession. To do this, it is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, and Wall Street is eagerly awaiting some easing.

A stronger-than-expected economy could push the Federal Reserve to wait longer before cutting interest rates, as traders have already sharply downgraded their overly optimistic forecasts. Worse yet, it could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates further and cause a deep recession to bring inflation down completely.

Hopes are still high for at least one rate cut this year. But traders reconsidered some of their bets after a preliminary report released Thursday suggested that growth in U.S. business activity is reaching its fastest level in more than two years. The S&P Global report said growth improved for companies not only in the services sector, but also in the struggling manufacturing sector.

A separate report shows that the US labor market remains strong despite high interest rates. Fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, indicating that layoffs remain relatively low.

Treasury yields had remained almost flat after the release of the unemployment report, but they rose immediately after the release of the economic activity report.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.43% to 4.49% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.94% from 4.87%.

High interest rates have made everything from credit card payments to car loans more expensive. Tightening mortgage rates have also hurt, and a report released Thursday showed new home sales fell last month more than economists expected.

Homebuilders Lennar fell 1.4% and PulteGroup fell 1.4%.

One of the biggest declines on Wall Street came from VF Corp., the company behind The North Face, Vans, Timberland and other brands. It fell 6.5% after reporting a loss for the latest quarter, as well as weaker revenue than analysts expected.

Utility and real estate values ​​also fell sharply. When interest rates are high, bonds earn more interest. This may drive away some investors who would normally gravitate toward utilities and real estate investment trusts because of their high dividends.

American Water Works fell 3% and Alexandria Real Estate Equities fell 2.7%.

Live Nation Entertainment fell 4.9% after the Justice Department accused it and its Ticketmaster business of operating an illegal monopoly on live events in the country.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.3%, partly on strength in semiconductor-related companies following Nvidia's powerful earnings report. Indexes fell 1.7% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai, amid questions over whether a new wave of policies aimed at helping China's ailing property sector will be enough to end the industrial crisis.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.