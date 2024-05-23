Tel Aviv Stock Exchange set to boost transparency and attract foreign investment





What is happening here? Tel Aviv Action Exchange (TASE) will require companies to report dividends on a “per share” basis starting February 1, 2025, consistent with the practices of major stock exchanges in the United States and the United Kingdom. What does that mean? This regulatory change at TASE aims to attract foreign investors and improve market liquidity by making dividend amounts per share more transparent and facilitating accurate ex-price calculations. More than 75% of TASE-listed companies already follow this practice, but approval from the Israel Securities Authority and the Minister of Finance is still required. Additionally, companies can update their final dividend amount per share up to two trading days before the record date, ensuring flexibility. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reported good financial health with a 7% increase in adjusted net amount profit to 27.8 million shekels ($7.6 million) and an increase of 8% income at 108.3 million shekels. The market capitalization of capital companies jumped 9% in the first quarter, reaching 1.15 trillion shekels, and daily trading volume increased 7%. Why should I care? For the markets: Align for growth. By adopting international dividend reporting standards, TASE improves transparency, likely boosting investor confidence and attracting foreign investment. This could lead to increased trading volumes and market capitalization, thereby benefiting investors and the economy as a whole. The big picture: Changing the investment landscape. TASE's trading scheduled for Friday more closely aligns its calendar with global markets like Wall Street and European exchanges, potentially facilitating its inclusion in the MSCI Europe category. This synchronization could increase the visibility and attractiveness of the Israeli market on the global stage, thereby promoting economic and national resilience.

