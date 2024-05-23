Senator Ossoff Announces Historic Federal Investment in Semiconductor Manufacturing in Georgia





Senator Ossoff, Absoliques innovated on a manufacturing plant in Covington in 2022 Historic CHIPS Act funding will boost chip manufacturing Covington, Georgia. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff today announced a historic federal investment in semiconductor manufacturing in Georgia. Senator Ossoff announced that Absolics, a subsidiary of SKC, will receive up to $75 million in federal funding through the bipartisan program. CHIPS Act strengthening domestic semiconductor production in Georgia, supporting the construction of a 120,000 square foot factory in Covington and creating approximately 1,200 manufacturing and construction jobs. Federal funding will strengthen U.S. national security and help make Georgia a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Absolics manufactures glass substrates, an important component for manufacturing next-generation semiconductors. This is a great day for the economic development of Georgia. When we decided to pass the bipartisan Chips Law through Congress, it was with precisely this goal in mind. This historic federal investment will create jobs in Georgia, support U.S. national security, and bring a more advanced manufacturing industry to our state. » said Senator Ossoff. In 2022, Senator Ossoff joined the management of Absoliques to break ground on their Covington, Georgia facility, which has created 400 highly skilled jobs. With the support of this proposed CHIPS funding, Absolics will be able to fully commercialize our pioneering glass substrate technology for use in high-performance computing and cutting-edge defense applications. This effort is crucial to establishing a strong advanced semiconductor packaging ecosystem in the state of Georgia and restoring U.S. leadership in the semiconductor industry. Our new facility in Covington will not only enhance our ability to produce high-quality glass substrates, but will also create highly skilled jobs and drive innovation through our partnership with Georgia Tech, said Jun Rok Oh, CEO of Absolics. Absolics is proud to contribute to the resilience and competitiveness of the U.S. semiconductor industry. An important part of the success of President Biden's CHIPS program is ensuring that the United States is a global leader in every link of the semiconductor supply chain, and the advanced semiconductor packaging technologies that Absolics focuses on work will help achieve this goal, while creating hundreds of jobs in Georgia, said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Through this proposed investment in Absolics, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping accelerate innovation, advance U.S. technology leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, and generate economic opportunities in the Atlanta region and throughout the state. # # #

