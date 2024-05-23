Stock Market Today: AI Stocks Jump as Interest Rate Concerns Hold Back Rest of Wall Street

NEW YORK — Tech stocks, propelled by a blowout earnings report from Nvidia, are battling weakness elsewhere in the market Thursday to keep U.S. stock indexes mixed. In the latest example of how good news for the economy isn't necessarily good news for Wall Street, strong economic reports are raising concerns that interest rates will remain high.

THE & The P 500 was up 0.2% at midday. Rallies in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.8% as of midday Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, lagged the market and was down 255 points, or 0.6%.

Nvidia soared 10.4% after releasing its latest knockout earnings report Wednesday evening. Its revenue jumped 262% in the most recent quarter from a year earlier, and its profit jumped 629%. The company's chips help train artificial intelligence systems, and demand is voracious.

Nvidia also increased its dividend as its CEO, Jensen Huang, touted the start of the next industrial revolution.

Concern is growing that Wall Street's frenzy around AI's potential has created a bubble in which prices have soared too high and expectations have become too strict. But the continued and meteoric growth of Nvidia, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street, has only helped to advance the others.

Super Micro Computer, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing, rose 3.1% to bring its gain for the year so far to almost 217%.

News Corp. gained 1.3% after announcing a deal to move its content from the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other news businesses to OpenAI.

But the majority of stocks fell on Wall Street as pressure from yields on the bond market increased. Reports suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong have forced traders to rethink their bets on when the Federal Reserve might offer relief to financial markets by lowering interest rates.

The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high rates to fully control inflation, but not so much that it causes a painful recession. To do this, it is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, and Wall Street is eagerly awaiting some easing.

A stronger-than-expected economy could push the Federal Reserve to wait longer before cutting interest rates, as traders have already revised down their overly optimistic forecasts. Worse yet, it could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates further and cause a deep recession to bring inflation down completely.

Hopes are still high for at least one rate cut this year. But traders backed away from their bets after a preliminary report released Thursday suggested that growth in U.S. business activity was at its fastest pace in more than two years. The report of S & P Global said growth had improved for companies not only in the services sector, but also in the struggling manufacturing sector.

A separate report shows that the US labor market remains strong despite high interest rates. Fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, indicating that layoffs remain relatively low.

Treasury yields had remained mostly flat following the release of the unemployment report, but rose immediately after the release of the economic activity report, which also suggested sales prices remained stubbornly high.

“Interestingly, the main inflationary impulse now comes from manufacturing rather than services, meaning that cost and selling price inflation rates are now somewhat elevated by pre-standard standards. -pandemics in both sectors, suggesting that the last mile to the federal government 2% target still appears elusive, according to Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S. & P Global market intelligence.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 4.48% from 4.43% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.93% from 4.87%.

One of the steepest declines on Wall Street was Live Nation Entertainment, which fell 6.6% after the Justice Department accused it and its Ticketmaster business of operating a monopoly illegal on live events in the country.

VF Corp., the company behind The North Face, Vans, Timberland and other brands, fell 4.9% after reporting a loss for the latest quarter, as well as weaker revenue than expected by analysts.

Utility stocks also fell sharply. When interest rates are high, bonds pay more interest and can drive away income-seeking investors who would otherwise buy utilities for their high dividends. American Water Works sank 2.9%.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.3%, driven in part by strength in semiconductor-related companies following Nvidia's powerful earnings report. Indexes fell 1.7% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai, amid questions over whether a new wave of policies aimed at helping China's ailing property sector will be enough to end the industrial crisis.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.