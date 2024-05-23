Proposals to expand the UK's emissions trading scheme





More details on plans to extend the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to the energy from waste and waste incineration sectors.

expanding the system will ensure a greater proportion of emissions are capped

views were also sought on plans to expand the scope of the program to include UK-based greenhouse gas removal techniques The British emissions trading system ( ETS ) The Authority has today published a set of consultations on UK expansion. ETS to include energy from the waste and incineration sectors. The body is also consulting on how artificial greenhouse gas removals, such as direct capture of carbon from the air, could be incorporated, and whether high-quality natural removals could be adapted to the project. THE ETS is a key part of the UK's approach to tackling climate change. It requires operators under this program to obtain quotas for each unit of carbon they emit. These allowances can be traded between participants, generating a carbon price that incentivizes companies to invest in cleaner or renewable energy sources and improve energy efficiency. Great Britain ETS currently applies to the aviation, energy and industrial sectors, but since its establishment in 2021 the Authority has been examining how carbon pricing can drive decarbonisation across a wider part of the economy . Stakeholders are invited to share their views on the 2 consultations aimed at further limiting carbon emissions and supporting progress towards net zero. It follows previous consultation commitments made last year as part of ambitious reforms to the system. In a joint statement, UK Emissions Trading Scheme Authority Ministers Lord Callanan and Huw Irranca-Davies M.S. Miri McAllan MSP Andrew Muir Deputy Anthony Browne MP and Gareth Davies MP said: These consultations deliver on our commitments to provide greater clarity on the UK's expansion. ETS to the sectors of energy from waste and their incineration, and to the integration of the elimination of greenhouse gases into the system. The waste emissions consultation will help provide certainty to boost investment in decarbonisation, as well as help businesses make the necessary preparations to expand the scheme. For greenhouse gas removal, this is an important step towards creating a thriving market for carbon removal in the UK. The 2 consultations cover: how the UK ETS will expand to include fossils CO2 emissions from energy from waste and waste incineration from 2028. This includes a 2-year phase-in period for the sector from 2026 during which emissions will be monitored, reported and verified, with no obligation to purchase or waive. ETS quotas until full membership in 2028. This will work alongside other initiatives to decarbonise the sector by incentivizing the industry to adopt decarbonisation technologies.

will expand to include fossils emissions from energy from waste and waste incineration from 2028. This includes a 2-year phase-in period for the sector from 2026 during which emissions will be monitored, reported and verified, with no obligation to purchase or waive. quotas until full membership in 2028. This will work alongside other initiatives to decarbonise the sector by incentivizing the industry to adopt decarbonisation technologies. how UK-based greenhouse gas removal technologies, such as direct air carbon capture, where carbon dioxide is removed from the air and stored permanently, could be integrated UK ETS . The aim is to create a long-term market for GGR . He also questions whether the carbon stored by the creation of new British forests could be incorporated into the UK. ETS These will be followed by 2 further consultations in due course, on how to expand the UK. ETS project in the national maritime sector from 2026, and on how the program would recognize methods other than pipelines to move captured vessels. CO2 stored, including by road, rail or sea transport. Great Britain ETS The Authority is made up of the UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. The program launched in January 2021, following the UK's exit from the EU. ETS . Background Consultations are open now:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/proposals-to-expand-the-uk-emissions-trading-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos