TSA prepares for expected surge in Memorial Day weekend travel from Richmond International Airport





RICHMOND, Va. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for an increase in travelers departing from Richmond International Airport (RIC) and airports in the country. For the first time ever, the TSA will likely screen more than 3 million passengers nationwide in a single day this summer. We've already recorded four of the 10 busiest days this month, and this Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day are expected to see more than 2.9 people screened at checkpoints across the country. Here in Richmond, we expect to see about 1,000 more travelers per day over Memorial Day weekend than on an average weekend, said Robin Chuck Burke, TSA's federal security director for Richmond. This is an 11 percent increase over 2023 volumes. The most important thing travelers can do is arrive at the airport early and prepare to go through the checkpoint process. control. » TSA continues to deploy new technologies at checkpoints to improve security. This is why it is important for travelers to listen and follow the advice offered by TSA agents. TSA continues to upgrade all of its primary screening technologies for identity verification and carry-on screening. These critical technology investments improve security effectiveness; increase security effectiveness; and improve the passenger experience. These technologies include CT scanning (CT) and Credential Authentication Technology (CAT or CAT-2). CT units provide a 3D image of the contents of carry-on baggage at checkpoints. CAT units scan a traveler's photo ID, confirming the traveler's identity and flight details. The new generation of CAT units, called CAT-2, have the same capabilities, but are also equipped with a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler. CAT-2 compares the traveler's photo on the ID with the photo in person in real time. Once the CAT-2 confirms the connection, a security officer checks and the traveler can pass through the checkpoint, without ever exchanging a boarding pass. The photo is then deleted. Travelers who do not wish to participate in the facial comparison process may opt out in favor of an alternative identity verification process. TSA asks travelers to contribute to effective screening at checkpoints by arriving at the airport two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart and to know what they can and cannot bring in their carry-on bags. TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag before arriving at the security checkpoint. TSA provides passengers with several resources to help them determine whether an item is allowed in carry-on bags, checked bags, or neither. Travelers can use the Can I Bring? feature on the TSA website or the free downloadable myTSA app. Travelers can also tweet @AskTSA or text (275-872) if they have a travel question or are unsure whether an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag . Simply take a photo or submit a question and get real-time support. TSA officers will offer guidance to travelers at the checkpoint to ensure a smooth transition through security checkpoints. (TSA photo) People planning to travel this summer should consider signing up for TSA PreCheck. The popular expedited screening program allows travelers to leave their shoes, jackets and belts behind and allows them to keep electronic devices and 3-1-1 bags in their carry-on bags. Teenagers ages 13-17 may accompany their TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians during the TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass. Children 12 and under can always accompany a registered parent or guardian when traveling in the TSA PreCheck lanes at any time without restriction. This summer is also the ideal time to get a REAL ID Driving license. We are a year away from the REAL ID deadline. Starting May 7, 2025, if you plan to use your state-issued ID or license to fly in the United States, make sure it is REAL ID compliant. Travelers should also keep these tips in mind when traveling: Do not attempt to smuggle a firearm through a TSA checkpoint; this compromises the safety and security of other passengers and our officers at the checkpoint. Passengers who attempt to smuggle a firearm through a checkpoint can expect to receive a civil penalty (fines can reach $15,000) and lose their TSA PreCheck eligibility. Additionally, local law enforcement will be called and, because these passengers may pose an additional risk beyond the firearm, they will receive enhanced screening. Arrive early at the airport. Travelers should arrive at least two hours before their scheduled domestic flight and three hours before their scheduled international flight. Roads near airports will be congested. It will take longer to find an available parking space at the airport. Airline check-in counters will be busy. All this before you even get to the security checkpoint.

If you find yourself waiting in a security line, use that time to your advantage. Now is the perfect time to take items out of your pockets and place them in a carry-on bag. This is also the time to take out your ID and boarding pass so that you aren't fumbling through your wallet looking for your ID when you go to the airport's travel document verification podium. TSA. Know this before you go. Travelers need to know what can and can't fit in their carry-on bag, from firearms to oversized liquids. Passengers will spend more time at the security checkpoint if their carry-on bags trigger an alarm, because TSAs must then resolve the alarm by opening the carry-on bag to determine what triggered the alarm. Use TSA tools for your resources. The TSA offers several ways for travelers to know if an item is allowed in a carry-on bag, a checked bag, one or the other or neither and the TSA has just launched a new level of Increased assistance for travelers with questions about airport security screening procedures. Airline passengers can now send a text message using any mobile device to AskTSA (275-872). A virtual assistant is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more complex questions, the @AskTSA team is available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

The TSA website has a feature on the home page called What Can I Bring? Type in the item name and it will tell you whether it should be packed in checked baggage or carry-on baggage. The same convenient functionality is available on the free downloadable MyTSA app. The MyTSA app gives users 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information on any mobile device, including a searchable database that will let you know if an item can be packed in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither. . The app also identifies information about delays and current weather conditions at your favorite airports nationwide. Bring acceptable identification. Before going to the airport, travelers should make sure they have acceptable ID. And remember, the Real ID Deadline is less than a year away. Ask for passenger assistance. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or health problems can call the The TSA cares toll-free hotline at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours before travel for questions about screening procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges checkpoint assistance for travelers with special needs. Never leave a suitcase, roller bag, laptop bag, shopping bag, backpack or any other item left unattended. And if you encounter an unattended object, please alert an airport official. If you see something, say something. ###

