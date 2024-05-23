Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications for boiler upgrade program

Heat pumps a more affordable and attractive option for families as demand continues to soar with applications in April up 93% year-on-year.

Supplier offers and cheaper heat pump electricity rates help drive adoption

over 148 million has been paid for installations since the program launched

More and more people want low-carbon improvements to their homes, as heat pump applications almost doubled year on year, according to the latest figures.

As the Boiler Upgrade Scheme celebrates its second anniversary (Thursday May 23), demand for heat pumps has surged with applications up 93% in April, compared to the same month in 2023.

This increase is fueled by offers from energy suppliers who can offer certain heat pump installations a price similar to that of a gas boiler, and by the introduction of cheaper electricity tariffs reducing the costs of functioning.

Heat pumps capture heat from the air, ground or water to provide heating and hot water without using fossil fuels. They are three times more efficient than gas boilers, reducing domestic emissions and helping the UK achieve its net zero emissions targets.

Subsidies for heat pumps increased by 50% last October as part of the government's plan for a pragmatic approach to reaching net zero, making the boiler upgrade scheme one of the most generous of its kind in Europe.

More families in England and Wales have now benefited from this support, with the average number of monthly applications between November and April increasing by 49% to 2,136 applications, up from 1,435, the monthly average before increase in subsidies.

It comes as recent statistics show the UK is halfway to net zero emissions, having exceeded every carbon budget to date.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:

The latest figures from our boiler upgrade program show that for more and more families, switching to a heat pump is starting to make financial sense. Our plan is to give families a helping hand, rather than forcing them to make costly changes before they are ready. That's why we've increased the support available under this program to 7,500 people, making it one of the most generous in Europe. Applications filed in April doubled year over year, meaning more families are saving money.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, said:

A 93% year-on-year increase in applications in April shows our decision to increase subsidies for heat pumps was the right one, making it easier for households to switch to cleaner heating. Heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and more and more people are taking advantage of them, without significant upfront costs.

Data released by Ofgem also shows there have been more than 40,000 applications in total, with the scheme having paid out more than 25,000 grants, of which more than 148 million have been delivered.

The target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028 is supported by government support as well as business innovation.

The industry is taking steps to make heat pumps a more affordable and attractive option.

In some cases, Boiler Upgrade Scheme funding means suppliers can offer heat pump installations at a similar price to a gas boiler, with Octopus Energy and British Gas both offering complete heat pump installations from 500.

Additional efforts are being made to reduce operating costs, through electricity tariffs specifically designed to work with heat pumps. For example, the Octopus Cozy electricity tariff allows heat pump users to save 96% compared to a standard flexible tariff.

And the Ovos Heat Pump Plus tariff gives customers access to a reduced electricity rate (15p/kWh) for any electricity used by a heat pump.

The industry is also innovating and driving the adoption of low-carbon heating, with the creation of smaller heat pumps, hybrid heat pumps that can be installed alongside an existing gas boiler, and of high temperature heat pumps, which could be an option for less efficient systems. homes and reduce the need for new radiators and additional insulation.

To meet the growing demand for heat pump installations, the government has already put in place a €5 million thermal training grant.

So far this has funded the training of around 3,000 heat pump installers since July 2023 and will provide around 10,000 opportunities before April 2025 for heat pump and heat network professionals.

Notes to editors