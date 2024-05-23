Business
Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications for boiler upgrade program
- Heat pumps a more affordable and attractive option for families as demand continues to soar with applications in April up 93% year-on-year.
- Supplier offers and cheaper heat pump electricity rates help drive adoption
- over 148 million has been paid for installations since the program launched
More and more people want low-carbon improvements to their homes, as heat pump applications almost doubled year on year, according to the latest figures.
As the Boiler Upgrade Scheme celebrates its second anniversary (Thursday May 23), demand for heat pumps has surged with applications up 93% in April, compared to the same month in 2023.
This increase is fueled by offers from energy suppliers who can offer certain heat pump installations a price similar to that of a gas boiler, and by the introduction of cheaper electricity tariffs reducing the costs of functioning.
Heat pumps capture heat from the air, ground or water to provide heating and hot water without using fossil fuels. They are three times more efficient than gas boilers, reducing domestic emissions and helping the UK achieve its net zero emissions targets.
Subsidies for heat pumps increased by 50% last October as part of the government's plan for a pragmatic approach to reaching net zero, making the boiler upgrade scheme one of the most generous of its kind in Europe.
More families in England and Wales have now benefited from this support, with the average number of monthly applications between November and April increasing by 49% to 2,136 applications, up from 1,435, the monthly average before increase in subsidies.
It comes as recent statistics show the UK is halfway to net zero emissions, having exceeded every carbon budget to date.
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:
The latest figures from our boiler upgrade program show that for more and more families, switching to a heat pump is starting to make financial sense.
Our plan is to give families a helping hand, rather than forcing them to make costly changes before they are ready.
That's why we've increased the support available under this program to 7,500 people, making it one of the most generous in Europe.
Applications filed in April doubled year over year, meaning more families are saving money.
Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, said:
A 93% year-on-year increase in applications in April shows our decision to increase subsidies for heat pumps was the right one, making it easier for households to switch to cleaner heating.
Heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and more and more people are taking advantage of them, without significant upfront costs.
Data released by Ofgem also shows there have been more than 40,000 applications in total, with the scheme having paid out more than 25,000 grants, of which more than 148 million have been delivered.
The target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028 is supported by government support as well as business innovation.
The industry is taking steps to make heat pumps a more affordable and attractive option.
In some cases, Boiler Upgrade Scheme funding means suppliers can offer heat pump installations at a similar price to a gas boiler, with Octopus Energy and British Gas both offering complete heat pump installations from 500.
Additional efforts are being made to reduce operating costs, through electricity tariffs specifically designed to work with heat pumps. For example, the Octopus Cozy electricity tariff allows heat pump users to save 96% compared to a standard flexible tariff.
And the Ovos Heat Pump Plus tariff gives customers access to a reduced electricity rate (15p/kWh) for any electricity used by a heat pump.
The industry is also innovating and driving the adoption of low-carbon heating, with the creation of smaller heat pumps, hybrid heat pumps that can be installed alongside an existing gas boiler, and of high temperature heat pumps, which could be an option for less efficient systems. homes and reduce the need for new radiators and additional insulation.
To meet the growing demand for heat pump installations, the government has already put in place a €5 million thermal training grant.
So far this has funded the training of around 3,000 heat pump installers since July 2023 and will provide around 10,000 opportunities before April 2025 for heat pump and heat network professionals.
Notes to editors
Subtracting the total number of applications received by Ofgem up to the end of March 2024 from the total received up to the end of April 2024 gives us that there were 2,380 applications in April. Comparing this figure with the DESNZ April 2023 statistics show a 93% increase in applications.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/demand-for-heat-pumps-rises-following-increase-in-applications-to-the-boiler-upgrade-scheme
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices
- English cricket turns to Manchester City for help ahead of T20 World Cup, brings back former psychologist | Cricket news
- Demand for heat pumps rises following increase in applications for boiler upgrade program
- The next step in Google's dramatic search overhaul is AI-driven advertising
- The COVID vaccine program provided a “bridge” for uninsured adults, but has since run out of funding.
- Bloody Spell v20240414 Free Download
- Pak court to announce verdict on May 29 on appeals against conviction of Imran Khan and his wife in illegal marriage case
- What is wrong with the revision of the law on the Ministry of State
- High school students in the Montreal region protest against a “sexist” dress code
- Amazon is preparing for Alexa's second wave, but it's struggling
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump following their arguments during the Republican primary
- British lawmakers call for stricter rules to prevent repeating conspiracy theories | low traffic area