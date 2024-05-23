Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 11, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stock futures were little changed late Thursday, following the worst session in more than a year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Futures contracts linked to 30 Dow stocks hovered near the flat line. S&P 500 Futures Contracts increased by 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell by 0.02%.
In after-hours trading, Intuit shares slipped 7% on muted guidance for the current quarter. Ross Stores jumped on first quarter results.
During Thursday's session, chipmaker Nvidia added more than 9%, propelled by strong guidance in addition to higher earnings and a 10-for-1 stock split. Nvidia became a bellwether key to the broader market and is the de facto leader of the “Magnificent Seven”.
The rise of the artificial intelligence darling hasn't helped the market, however, with more than 400 stocks in the S&P500 closing lower. The broader market index lost 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.39%. THE Dow suffered a drop of 1.53% for its worst session since March 2023, weighed down by a drop of 7.6% from Boeing.
“Markets tend to catch their breath as we approach a long holiday weekend,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. “The Fed minutes provided the catalyst and even Nvidia couldn’t refocus the markets on the positives.” Indeed, at their latest meeting, central bank policymakers expressed concerns about the lack of progress in the fight against inflation.
Robust economic data released Thursday further dented investors' hopes for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. May data in the services and manufacturing sectors beat economists' forecasts, while initial jobless claims for the week ending May 18 stood at 215,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a figure of 220,000.
To that end, the S&P 500 is expecting a weekly loss of 0.7%, while the Dow is on track to fall about 2.4%. The Nasdaq was the best performer, with a modest gain of 0.3%.
On Friday, traders will be watching the April durable goods report and the May reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.
|
