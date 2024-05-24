The secret of the stock market rally

This report is from this week's CNBC 'Inside India' newsletter, bringing you timely and insightful news and market commentary on the emerging powerhouse and the big companies behind its meteoric rise. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.

Setting aside some of your income for a rainy day would generally be considered prudent behavior. Yet in India, this contributes to overvaluing stocks.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) were introduced to help investors periodically set aside money in a disciplined manner. SIPs deduct cash from an investor's bank account every month and invest the proceeds in selected mutual funds.

Strong and persistent marketing of the scheme over the past decade meant that 90% of all contributions to domestic equity mutual funds last year were made through SIPs. Contributions also hit a record high of 204 billion Indian rupees ($2.5 billion) in April, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India.

While the benefits of the program are obvious, from reducing investment friction to removing the need for market timing, SIPs have also been partly responsible for pushing Indian stock markets to record valuations since they require fund managers to buy shares regularly.

For example, while the portfolio managers of India's three largest multi-billion equity funds, SBI Equity Hybrid Fund Regular Growth, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth and ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund, have 'sufficient headroom to hold incoming deposits. temporarily in cash, their hands are often tied by their mandate to keep the funds fully invested.

As more money flows into these funds each month, portfolio managers are forced to buy stocks even when their valuations may not be as attractive.

“This particular product, and generally speaking, the domestic investor, has driven the Indian stock markets higher,” Mahesh Nandurkar, head of India research at Jefferies, told CNBC. “If money goes into the funds, obviously the fund managers have to invest.”

He added that in addition to rapid growth in the underlying economy and corporate profits, SIPs had “certainly driven up valuations”.

High valuations have forced value funds such as Federated Hermes' $3.1 billion Asia ex-Japan fund or Schroders' Emerging Markets Value fund to pull out of the Indian stock market. Jonathan Pines, who runs the Federated Hermes fund, has previously said that Indian mid-cap stocks are in a “bubble” despite the country’s promising economic prospects.

For example, out of nearly 4,900 actively traded Indian listed stocks, 300 stocks have seen their earnings decline over the last two consecutive financial years. Yet 216 of those stocks rose over the past 12 months, according to CNBC's FactSet data tally.

In fact, small-cap companies such as the food packaging carton maker Rolling carts And Tantia Constructions , an infrastructure company focused on railways, bridges, roads and airports, has experienced three years of declining growth. Yet their stock is up more than 300% in the last 12 months.

That said, the positive impact of SIPs appears to outweigh the negatives for now.

Foreign investors have historically exerted significant influence on local stock markets. The largest stock indices, the Nifty 50 And Sensex suffered declines and outflows when financial conditions tightened abroad, even though the companies that make up the index and the Indian economy have been largely isolated.

As the domestic investor base continues to grow, turbulence in foreign markets will likely have a more negligible impact in the future.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said fund flows from 87 million investors investing around $32 every month “help reduce volatility caused by [foreign portfolio investment] and helps boost valuations when REIT flows are positive or neutral.

There is more to come. For now, savings directed to stock markets still represent only a tiny proportion of the overall savings that Indians put aside each year.

According to Jefferies, Indians save around 18% of GDP, or around $800 billion per year. Of this, only $40 billion, or 5%, is expected to be invested in stocks through SIPs, insurance and pension schemes.

As investors become more comfortable investing in the stock market, the proportion of savings and an increase in the total amount saved will likely send more money to this asset class.

“Although India is a low-income country, it remains a very high savings economy,” added Nandurkar of Jefferies.