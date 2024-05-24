Business
Best Performing Stock ETFs of the Month
Exchange-traded funds, or stock ETFs, are often low-cost, tax-advantaged vehicles that allow investors to track popular indexes or take advantage of the picks of experienced managers to beat the market. The best of them serve as low-cost building blocks in a portfolio, and unlike open-end mutual funds, all ETFs trade throughout the day on stock exchanges.
As of April 2024, the best-performing stock ETFs included the mid-cap value fund Global Data in this article comes from Morningstar Direct.
Selection of the best performing ETFs
To find the best-performing stock ETFs of the month, we looked at those in the Morningstar US Equity category that trade in the United States. We excluded exchange-traded notes and ETFs with total assets less than $100 million.
Within our list, four funds fall into the large value category, where the average name fell 4.02% in April.
The 10 Best Performing ETFs of April 2024
- Global X SuperDividend US ETF DIV
- Simplifying Volatility Premium ETF SVOL
- ETF TCW Transform Systems NETZ
- Stacked U.S. Stock ETF Returns and RSST Managed Futures
- Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF SPHD
- ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF ARKX
- Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF PTNQ
- Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF BGIG
- Capital Group Dividend Value ETF CGDV
- Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF PVAL
Metrics for Best Performing Stock ETFs
US Global X SuperDividend ETF
The $612 million U.S. Global The passively managed Global Over the past 12 months, the Global
The Global positive returns after fees.
Simplifying the Premium Volatility ETF
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 1.16%
- Morningstar Category: Great Mix
The second best performing ETF in April was the $872 million Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The passively managed Simplify Asset Management ETF fell 1.07%, less than the average large blended fund, which lost 4.19%. Over the past 12 months, the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF returned 19.74%, roughly in line with the 20.33% return of the average fund in its category, leaving the ETF in the 65th percentile.
The neutral-rated Simplify Volatility Premium ETF launched in May 2021.
ETF TCW Transform Systems
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 0.75%
- Morningstar Category: Great Mix
The $125 million TCW Transform Systems ETF ranked third for the month, down 1.18%. The actively managed TCW ETF fell less than the 4.19% average loss across funds in the large blend category in April. Over the past 12 months, the TCW ETF has returned 37.61%, ahead of the average fund in its category's gain of 20.33%, leaving the ETF in the 1st percentile.
The TCW Transform Systems ETF takes into account environmental, social and governance criteria. This fund has a Morningstar Medalist rating of neutral.
Stacked U.S. Stocks and Managed Futures ETFs
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 1.04%
- Morningstar Category: Great Mix
With a loss of 1.69%, the $119 million Return Stacked US Stocks & Managed Futures ETF ranked fourth in April. The actively managed Newfound ETF lost less than the average large blended fund's 4.19% loss. The fund was first launched in September 2023 and therefore does not have a one-year history.
The Return Stacked US Stocks & Managed Futures ETF has a negative Morningstar Medalist rating.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- Morningstar rating: 2 stars
- Expense rate: 0.30%
- Morningstar Category: Great Value
The fifth best-performing ETF was the $2.9 billion Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, which fell 2.05% in April. This passively managed Invesco ETF fell less than the average loss of 4.02% on funds in the large value category. Over the past year, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF is up 7.53%, underperforming the 14.40% return of the average fund in its category and placing it in the 91st percentile.
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, launched in October 2012, has a Morningstar Medalist rating of neutral.
ETF ARK Space Exploration and Innovation
- Morningstar rating: 1 star
- Expense ratio: 0.75%
- Morningstar Category: Mid-Cap Growth
The $236 million ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF was the sixth best-performing U.S. ETF in April, losing 2.2%. The actively managed ARK ETF's return fell less than the 6.35% decline of the average fund in Morningstars' mid-cap growth category. Over the past 12 months, the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF returned 9.60%, underperforming the 17.47% return of the average fund in its category, leaving the ETF in the 91st percentile .
The neutral-rated ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF launched in March 2021.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
- Morningstar rating: 4 stars
- Expense ratio: 0.65%
- Morningstar Category: Big Growth
The seventh best-performing ETF in April was the $1.2 billion Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The passively managed Pacer ETF lost 2.28%, less than the average large growth fund, which lost 4.86%. Over the past 12 months, the Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF returned 23.36%, underperforming the 29.16% return of the average fund in its category, leaving the ETF in the 79th percentile.
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a Morningstar Medalist rating of Silver. It was launched in June 2015.
Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 0.45%
- Morningstar Category: Great Value
The $136 million Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF ranked eighth for the month, down 2.39%. The Bahl & Gaynor ETF, which is actively managed, fell less than the average loss of 4.02% among funds in the large-value category. The fund was first launched in September 2023 and therefore does not have a one-year history.
The Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has a negative Morningstar Medalist rating.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 0.33%
- Morningstar Category: Great Value
With a decline of 2.40%, the $7.2 billion Capital Group Dividend Value ETF ranked ninth in April. The actively managed Capital Group ETF avoided the 4.02% loss of the average high-value fund. Over the past 12 months, the fund has returned 25.85%, higher than the fund return of 14.40% in its category, placing it in the 3rd percentile.
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF, launched in February 2022, has a Morningstar Medalist rating of Silver.
Putnam Large-Cap Focused Value ETF
- Morningstar Rating: N/A
- Expense ratio: 0.56%
- Morningstar Category: Great Value
The tenth best-performing ETF was the $488 million Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF, which fell 2.53% in April. The actively managed Franklin Templeton ETF fell less than the average loss of 4.02% among funds in the large value category. Over the past year, the Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF is up 27.13%, outperforming the 14.40% return of the average fund in its category and placing it in the 2nd percentile.
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a Morningstar Medalist rating of Silver. It was launched in May 2021.
What are ETFs?
Exchange-traded funds are investments that trade throughout the day on a stock exchange, much like individual stocks. They differ from traditional mutual funds, called open-end funds, which can only be bought or sold at a single price each day. Historically, ETFs have tracked indexes, but in recent years more and more ETFs have been actively managed. ETFs cover a range of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, commodities and, more recently, cryptocurrencies.
ETFs offer investors an efficient way to gain exposure to the markets, often with low fees and ease of buying and selling. They also generally offer greater tax efficiency than open-ended funds.
The Best Stock ETFs: More Ideas to Consider
Investors who want to find more of the best performing or cheapest ETFs can do the following:
- Read Morningstars' guide to investing in ETFs.
- Discover the best ETFs and how they fit into your portfolio.
- See the full list of US stock ETFs. Funds with at least 70% of their assets in US equities are placed in the US equity categories.
- Use the Morningstar Investor Screener to find the best ETFs based on your specific criteria. You can search for funds by their fees, Morningstar Medalist ratings, manager tenures, and more.
- Use Morningstar Investor to build a watch list of the best ETFs and easily track their valuations, ratings and fees.
- Watch our ETF video series, hosted by Daniel Sotiroff, for ideas to consider.
This article was compiled by Bella Albrecht and edited by Lauren Solberg.
As part of our mission to put more information in the hands of investors, this article was compiled using Morningstars data and independent research using automation technology. The original article was written by Morningstar reporters and editors. This updated version has been reviewed by an editor.
The author(s) do not hold any shares in any securities mentioned in this article.
Learn about Morningstars' editorial policies.
