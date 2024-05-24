Welcome to the first weekend of summer! Whether you're heading to the beach or elsewhere, we hope you have fun plans to enjoy the nice weather this holiday weekend!

As it is a holiday, we have service changes on Monday, Memorial Day:

The metro and buses run on a Sunday schedule. Many weekend service changes described below continue through Monday.

The Long Island Rail Road operates on a weekend schedule. Sunday trains only on the Montauk Branch run on Mondays, not Sundays.

On the Metro-North Railroad: The Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines operate on a Sunday schedule. The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines operate on a weekend schedule.



A note for passengers going to Rockaway Beach: Summer weekends, Rockaway Park shuttle service to Rockaway Blvd will begin June 30 of this year. In the meantime, take a flight to Far Rockaway and transfer to Broad Channel for the Rockaway Park shuttle .

And a warning to Brooklyn riders: we have major service changes on the training this weekend. Keep reading for more details and travel alternatives.

Here's what else is happening this weekend (also viewable as a handy map):

trains do not run between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Flatbush Av.

trains do not run between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Flatbush Av. trains do not run between Chambers St and New Lots Av.

trains do not run between Chambers St and New Lots Av. trains run on the between 21 St-Queensbridge and 2 Av.

trains run on the between 21 St-Queensbridge and 2 Av. trains do not run between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

trains do not run between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av. trains do not run between Crescent St and Broad St.

trains do not run between Crescent St and Broad St. trains do not run between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs and Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy.

trains do not run between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs and Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy. 96 street heading trains run on the from DeKalb Av to Canal St.

For more details, keep scrolling. We also offer travel alternatives for stations that will be closed or ignored.

Major changes to metro service

trains, Brooklyn

trains are not running between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Flatbush Av in either direction from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday due to track maintenance.

For service between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Flatbush Av, take free B96 shuttles, which make the entire journey stops and an additional stop at Nostrand Av .

stops and an additional stop at Nostrand Av . trains run between the Bronx and Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and on the at Crown Heights-Utica Av.

trains, Brooklyn and Manhattan

Trains do not run between Chambers St and New Lots Av in either direction all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to track maintenance.

For service between Chambers St and Crown Heights-Utica Av, take the which works on the between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Crown Heights-Utica Av.

which works on the between Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College and Crown Heights-Utica Av. For service between Crown Heights-Utica Av and New Lots Av, take the which runs on New Lots Av all weekend.

which runs on New Lots Av all weekend. trains run between Harlem-148 St and Chambers St and on the at Rector St.

trains, Manhattan

trains run on the between 21 St-Queensbridge and 2 Av in both directions from 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday due to structural maintenance.

Overnight stay only, free Q96 shuttles connect 21 St-Queensbridge, Queens Plaza and Court Sq-23 St.

For service to/from: Queens Plaza, take it during the day or evening, or use the nearby Queensboro Plaza . Court Sq-23 St, take the . Lexington Av/53 St, use nearby Lexington Av/59 St . 5 Av/53 St, use nearby stations at 57 St or 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr. 7 Stop, Take It . 50 St, 23 St and (downtown service only) Spring St, take the . 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal, 34 St-Penn Station, 14 St, Canal St and World Trade Center (Chambers St), take the trains.

trains operate between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av and on the two 2 Off.

trains, Brooklyn

trains do not run between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av in either direction from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Tuesday due to signal upgrades.

For service between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Av, take free shuttles that connect the entire area. stop.

stop. For direct service between Manhattan/Downtown Brooklyn and Coney Island, take the trains.

the trains. trains run between Jamaica-179 St and Kings Hwy.

trains, Brooklyn and Manhattan

trains do not run between Crescent St and Broad St in either direction from 3:00 a.m. Saturday to 10:00 p.m. Monday due to track replacement.

For service between Crescent St and Myrtle Av, take free shuttles, which operate on two routes: Local, do everything stop. Express, stopping only at Broadway Junction.

For service between Myrtle Av and Broad St, take the which replaces the between these stations.

which replaces the between these stations. For service to Lower Manhattan, take the trains.

the trains. Exiting the subway at Crescent St, Broadway Junction or Myrtle Av, obtain a GO ticket from a station agent to return.

or Myrtle Av, obtain a GO ticket from a station agent to return. The LIRR will accommodate subway riders traveling between Brooklyn and Queens at no additional cost at Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Av, East New York and Jamaica.

trains run between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Crescent St.

trains run between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Crescent St. trains run between Metropolitan Av and Delancey St-Essex St and on the at Broad St.

trains, Brooklyn

Trains do not run between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs and Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy in either direction from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Monday.

For service between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs and Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy, take free shuttles, which operate on two routes: Local, do everything stop. Express, stopping only at Broadway Junction.

For service to Manhattan, take the trains.

the trains. Exiting the subway at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs, Broadway Junction or rue Junius (Livonia Av), get a GO ticket from a station agent to return.

or rue Junius (Livonia Av), get a GO ticket from a station agent to return. Trains run between 8 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs, every 8 minutes during the day and evening and every 12 minutes during the night.

trains, Brooklyn and Manhattan

96 street towards trains run on the from DeKalb Av to Canal St from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday due to structural maintenance.

On Canal St, in the city center trains stop at platform.

Other changes in metro service

trains, Manhattan

Downtown Trains do not stop between 145th Street and 96th Street from 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday due to track maintenance.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a train from the city center.

trains, Brooklyn

To Utica Av trains and new lots in the direction of Av trains are making express stops between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Crown Heights-Utica Av from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday due to track maintenance.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a Manhattan-bound train.

trains, the Bronx

On the way to Manhattan Trains do not stop at Bedford Park Blvd-Lehman College from 5:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday due to track maintenance.

For service to/from this station, take a train to Woodlawn.

trains, Manhattan

Downtown and local trains are making express stops from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St from 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday due to structural maintenance.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a local train from the city center.

trains, Brooklyn

Local to Manhattan trains make express stops from 36th St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and skip DeKalb Av overnight, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday due to structural maintenance.

For service to/from 25 St, Prospect Av, 4 Av-9 St and Union St, take the trains.

the trains. For service to/from DeKalb Av, take the trains.

trains, Queens

11:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday to Manhattan trains do not stop between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Queens Plaza and locals to Manhattan trains do not stop between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and 21 St-Queensbridge. It's because of track maintenance.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a train to Forest Hills or local to Jamaica form.

Metro-North Railroad Service Changes

Port Jervis Line

Trains do not run between Suffern and Port Jervis from 12:45 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday due to track works and bridge maintenance.

Buses connect the Ramsey-Route 17 station to all stops between Sloatsburg and Port Jervis.

To serve Hoboken and New York from Otisville and Salisbury Mills, consider using the nearby Middletown or Harriman stations instead. Only local bus service, which does not connect trains to Ramsey-Route 17, is available in Otisville and Salisbury Mills.

Trains run between Hoboken and Suffern on a modified schedule, with no express trains.

Download bus timetables to plan your trip.

