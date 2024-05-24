Medtronic shares fall after another profit rise, but outlook is disappointing





By Tomi Kilgore Medtronic increases its dividend for the 47th consecutive year, but only by a cent per share for the 2nd year in a row Shares of Medtronic PLC fell on Thursday, after the medical devices and therapies company extended its streak of superior quarterly profits for its fiscal fourth quarter, but provided a disappointing outlook for the current quarter. The company also increased its quarterly dividend, the 47th consecutive year the dividend has been increased, but again by just a penny per share. (MDT) stock fell 3.1% in midday trading, putting it on track for the biggest one-day sale in seven months. That wipes out a premarket gain of up to 1.3%, shortly after the results were released at 6:45 a.m. Eastern. Managing director Geoff Martha said “momentum is building in the new financial year” as new product cycles kick off in some of the most attractive markets. That said, CFO Karen Parkhill said on the earnings call with analysts, according to an AlphaSense transcript, that first-quarter adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.19 and $1.21. $. That's below the current FactSet consensus of $1.24. For the full fiscal year 2025, adjusted EPS is expected to be between $5.40 and $5.50, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $5.45. Regarding the dividend, the quarterly rate was increased to 70 cents per share from 69 cents per share. That follows an increase of 1 cent per share last year and 5 cents per share the previous two years. Nonetheless, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.37% at current prices. This compares to the implied returns of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV of 1.51% and the S&P 500 Index SPX of 1.38%. “Our growing dividend yield is an important part of the total return we generate for our shareholders,” said CFO Parkhill. “It is worth noting that we have been able to increase our dividend by 30% over the last five years and 130% over the last decade.” For the fiscal fourth quarter ended April 26, net income fell to $654 million, or 49 cents per share, from $1.19 billion, or 88 cents per share, for the same period last year. . Excluding one-time items, such as acquisition and restructuring costs, adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.45. This marked the eighth consecutive quarter of net results. Revenue rose 0.5% to $8.59 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.45 billion. Within Medtronic's business segments, cardiovascular revenue fell 5.2% to $3.13 billion, just below the FactSet consensus of $3.14 billion. Neuroscience revenue rose 5.6% to $2.55 billion, above expectations of $2.46 billion, driven by strength in its cranial and spinal technologies and neuromodulation divisions. Medical surgery revenue rose 3.5% to $2.2 billion, above expectations of $2.17 billion, fueled by strength in general surgery technologies and patient management businesses. blood oxygen. And diabetes revenue jumped 10.9% to $660 million, above analysts' forecasts of $654 million. Medtronic's stock has climbed 8.4% year to date, while the SPDR healthcare ETF has gained 7.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%. -Tommy Kilgore This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05/23/24 1144ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

