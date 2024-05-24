Asian stocks follow Wall Street fall on interest rate concerns





Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Friday after surprisingly strong reports on the U.S. economy raised the possibility that interest rates could remain painfully high. US futures rose slightly, while oil prices fell. At the start of the European session, the German DAX lost 0.6% to 18,638.00, while the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.4% to 8,071.23. The British FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 8,301.27. S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.2% to 38,646.11 after the government said core inflation excluding food and energy price volatility was 2.2% in April , lower than forecast. Analysts said this suggested less pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates. Indeed, in seasonally adjusted terms, consumer prices excluding fresh products and energy have now been stable for two consecutive months. That means it won't be long before inflation excluding fresh food and energy falls below the Bank of Japan's 2% target, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary. He added that it was unlikely the central bank would be able to raise its key rate, especially since it raised it to a range of zero to 0.1 percent, from minus 0.1 % in March. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.5% to 18,590.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,088.87. The rally in property stocks following the announcement of new support measures for the struggling sector proved short-lived, with market participants questioning whether it would be enough to end a prolonged crisis in the property sector. Shares of China Vanke, a major developer, fell 6%, as did the Hong Kong-traded shares of Shimao Group Holdings, another major real estate company. Agile Group Holdings fell 8%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3% to 2,687.60, while in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.1% to 7,727.60. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2% after hitting a record high on Thursday. Most U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as strong economic reports fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates high to ensure inflation is kept under control. The weakness was widespread and overshadowed another report on skyrocketing profits of market heavyweight Nvidia. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, its biggest decline since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. A report suggests that growth in U.S. business activity is reaching its fastest pace in more than two years. S&P Global said its preliminary data showed improving growth for companies not only in the services sector but also in the manufacturing sector. Another report shows that the US job market remains strong despite high interest rates. Fewer workers applied for unemployment Profits last week exceeded those expected by economists, indicating that layoffs remain low. The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high rates to bring inflation down to 2%, but not so much that it causes a painful recession. To do this, it is keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades, and Wall Street is eagerly awaiting some easing. The biggest drop in the S&P 500 came from Live National Entertainmentwhich fell 7.8% after the Justice Department accused it and its Ticketmaster business of exercising an illegal monopoly on live events in the country. In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 19 cents to $76.68 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. He earned 30 cents on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 15 cents to $81.21 a barrel. The US dollar rose from 156.96 to 157.04 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0817 to $1.0824.

