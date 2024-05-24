Business
Wall Street on the rise to erase its losses of the week WFTV
NEW YORK — (AP) Most U.S. stocks were higher Friday, rebounding from Wall Street's worst day since April.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, erasing its losses for the week and putting it on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 83 points, or 0.2%, as of 12:39 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1%.
Deckers Outdoors jumped 13.6%, one of the biggest gains in the market, after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. The company behind the Hoka, Ugg and Teva brands also gave revenue forecasts for the next financial year that were in line with analysts' expectations.
Ross Stores also led the market with a 9.9% jump after the retailer reported a profit for the latest quarter that was better than analysts expected. This is despite its revenue barely exceeding expectations as customers continue to refrain from purchasing non-essential products.
CEO Barbara Rentler said several challenges, including prolonged inflation, continue to reduce the purchasing power of our low-to-moderate income customers.
Although data on the overall, or macroeconomic, economy shows continued strength in U.S. household spending, the numbers beneath the surface maybe it's not as encouraging.
Walmart and Target tell us that higher-income consumers are doing well, but are starting to lower prices, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The low-income consumer is struggling. The macro often focuses too much on the average and the average is distorted by high-end households.
The market was slightly boosted Friday by a report showing that U.S. consumer confidence overall weakened less in May than preliminary data suggested. Perhaps more importantly, the University of Michigan report also indicates that U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the coming year rose less in May than expected.
Concerns about stubbornly high inflation caused the U.S. stock market to fall recently set records. The weakness began after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of his last political meetingwhich showed some officials talking about the possibility of raising rates if inflation worsens.
Stocks fell further after reports Thursday indicated that the US economy is stronger than expected. Such strength may actually scare Wall Street because it could maintain upward pressure on inflation. That could at least delay the Federal Reserve's decision to provide relief to financial markets by cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than 20 years.
Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle pushed back his forecast for a first rate cut by the Fed to September, in part because of Thursday's reports on U.S. business activity and unemployment.
Treasury yields rose this week on those concerns, but were mixed Friday following the consumer confidence report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.47% from 4.48% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.95% from 4.94%.
This week's stock market woes occurred despite another Nvidia's soaring profits report, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street due to the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. The fervor around AI has pushed some stocks to heights that critics have called overblown, but Nvidia's values breathtaking growth and forecasts suggest this could continue.
Elsewhere on Wall Street on Friday, Workday fell 13.9% despite a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The company, which helps businesses manage their people and money, gave forecasts for future subscription revenue that were slightly lower than Wall Street estimates.
In foreign stock markets, indices fell across much of Asia and Europe. They sank 1.4% in Hong Kong, 1.3% in Seoul and 1.2% in Tokyo.
___
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wftv.com/news/stock-market-today/DUHSR7Z5KKQINYHWZLB4A7NNCQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Twenty20 World Cup: International Cricket Council announces star-studded commentary panel
- Wall Street on the rise to erase its losses of the week WFTV
- Here's Who's On and Off the List of Trump's Most Likely VPs
- Not attending the PDIP national working meeting, Jokowi welcomed residents and distributed thousands of basic food packages in Yogyakarta
- Seinfeld Actor Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Ryne Sandberg Is Cancer Free & More
- Green Key Fashion 2024: Cowboy boots, tie-dye and sequins
- Google invests $350 million in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart
- Child among at least nine dead at Mexico election rally. #Mexico #BBCNews
- Minor 2.9 earthquake hits parts of northern New Jersey: USGS
- World should together create a more balanced, fair and inclusive system: Turkish president
- US may lift ban on Ukraine using US-supplied weapons to strike Russia
- Sailing places third at Women's Fleet Race Nationals, Hawkins named finalist for Women's Sailor of the Year