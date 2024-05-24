5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – NBC Chicago





The Dow Jones had its worst day of the year so far.

Ether ETFs could be coming soon after an SEC rule change.

The DOJ has filed a lawsuit to break up Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company. Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day: 1. Bad condition It appears that Nvidia is not enough to dominate the entire market. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its worst session in more than a year on Thursday, falling by more than 600 points, or 1.53%. THE S&P500for its part, fell by 0.74%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.39%. This happened despite chipmaker and AI darling Nvidia rising more than 9%. With a market capitalization of more than $2.5 trillion, it has considerable influence over the S&P 500, but the majority of stocks in the broad stock index have turned negative, which could indicate a lack of market breadth. Follow live market updates. 2. ETherF Jaap Arriens | Nuphoto | Getty Images An Ether cryptocurrency coin seen in this illustrative photo. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted a rule change to enable the creation of ETFs that buy and hold ether. The exchange-traded funds would be similar to Bitcoin ETFs, launched less than six months ago after a separate SEC ruling. Bitcoin ETFs have proven popular, with net inflows already exceeding $12 billion, according to FactSet. Many of the companies that sponsor Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock, Bitwise and Galaxy Digital, also hope to launch ETFs for ether, one of the world's largest cryptocurrencies. 3. Live Nation, is it over? The show could soon be over for Living Nation. The US Department of Justice is sue to break up entertainment company Ticketmaster's parent company for alleged antitrust violations. Thirty states have joined the DOJ in the suit, which follows an investigation by the department into whether Live Nation is a monopoly in the ticketing industry. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Live Nation “relies on illegal and anti-competitive conduct to exert its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States to the detriment of fans, artists, promoters and cinema operators. Live Nation called the allegations absurd. Shares of the stock closed down more than 7% on Thursday following the news. 4. Relief Ahead Kevin Carter | Getty Images Commuters sit in traffic on southbound Interstate 5 during the afternoon heading toward downtown San Diego on March 12, 2024 in San Diego, California. The rapid rise in auto insurance costs may actually be slowing down. While the category increased by 1.8% in April on a monthly basis and was up 22.6% from the year-ago period, the largest annual increase since 1979. Bank of America sees signs of easing. Stephen Juneau, an economist at BofA, said in a note that the rise in auto insurance premiums was due to “underwriting losses in the industry.” Since there are “signs that many insurers are returning to profitability,” he and the company believe the pace of premium increases is likely to slow. Additionally, auto insurance has been a key driver of inflation, so if BofA's forecasts are accurate, it could mean the Fed gains confidence to cut rates later in the year. 5. Cash expenditure Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images The exterior of the Boeing Company headquarters is seen March 25, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Fasten your seat belts, Boeing. The company's chief financial officer, Brian West, said Thursday that it spend money in 2024 and that deliveries of new aircraft will not improve in the second quarter of the year compared to the first. West predicted a month ago that Boeing would generate free cash flow “in the low single-digit billions.” The company has already burned through nearly $4 billion in cash in the first quarter of this year, and West thinks the number for the second quarter could even be “a little bit worse.” But he added that the turmoil would not last forever and that Boeing would likely start generating cash again in the second half. Shares fell 7% in afternoon trading after the CFO's comments. CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel, Ece Yildirim, Sarah Whitten, Jeff Cox and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report. Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/national-international/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-171/3445902/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos