Business
Stock market today: Nasdaq sets new record as Wall Street regains previous losses
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Friday, rebounding from Wall Street's worst day since April.
The S&P 500 gained 36.88 points, or 0.7%, to 5,304.72 and regained all of its losses from the previous two days. He had a tiny gain for the week, enough to extend his weekly winning streak to five, and sits just shy of his record set on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.33 points, or less than 0.1%, to 39,069.59, and the Nasdaq composite gained 184.76, or 1.1%, to 16,920.79 and exceeded its all-time high set earlier this week.
Deckers Outdoor jumped 14.2%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. The company behind the Hoka, Ugg and Teva brands also gave revenue forecasts for the next financial year that were in line with analysts' expectations.
Ross Stores also boosted the market after jumping 7.8%. The retailer reported a profit for the last quarter that was better than analysts expected. This is despite its revenue barely exceeding expectations as customers continue to refrain from purchasing non-essential products.
CEO Barbara Rentler said several challenges, including prolonged inflation, continue to reduce the purchasing power of our low-to-moderate income customers.
Although data on the overall, or macroeconomic, economy shows continued strength in U.S. household spending, the numbers beneath the surface maybe it's not as encouraging.
Walmart and Target tell us that higher-income consumers are doing well, but are starting to lower prices, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The low-income consumer is struggling. The macro often focuses too much on the average and the average is distorted by high-end households.
The market got a slight boost Friday from a report showing that overall U.S. consumer confidence weakened less in May than preliminary data suggested. Perhaps more importantly, the University of Michigan report also said that U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the coming year rose less in May than expected.
This could help avoid a vicious cycle in which U.S. households' high inflation expectations cause them to behave in ways that only make inflation worse.
Concerns about stubbornly high inflation were behind this week's tough trading after indexes were set. recently recorded. The weakness began after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of his last political meeting. Some officials are raising the possibility of raising rates if inflation worsens.
Stocks fell further after reports Thursday indicated that the US economy is stronger than expected. Such strength may actually scare Wall Street because it could maintain upward pressure on inflation.
That could at least delay the Federal Reserve's decision to provide relief to financial markets by cutting its main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than 20 years. The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high interest rates to quell high inflation, but not so much that it brings the labor market to its knees.
Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle pushed back his forecast for a first rate cut by the Fed to September, in part because of Thursday's reports on U.S. business activity and unemployment.
Treasury yields climbed this week on those concerns, but remained broadly flat Friday following the release of the consumer confidence report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.46% from 4.48% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, remains at 4.94%.
This week's stock struggles came despite another Nvidia's soaring earnings report, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. The fervor around AI has pushed some stocks to heights that critics have called overblown, but Nvidias breathtaking growth and forecasts suggest this could continue.
Nvidia rose another 2.6% on Friday, making it the main force pushing the S&P 500 higher.
Elsewhere on Wall Street, Workday fell 15.3% despite reporting a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The company, which helps businesses manage their people and money, gave forecasts for future subscription revenue that were slightly lower than Wall Street estimates.
In foreign stock markets, indices fell across much of Asia and Europe. Indexes fell 1.4% in Hong Kong, 1.3% in Seoul and 1.2% in Tokyo.
___
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-inflation-rates-aa1af5469c3b931245bfc4bdc1b4e9ee
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's latest chatbot draws inspiration from President Xi Jinping's political ideology
- Donald Trump may be stuck in a Manhattan courtroom, but he knows his favorite legal analysts
- Hollywood Brown could be eyeing a serious payday for the Kansas City Chiefs
- Air Force hockey captain Luke Robinson earns post-graduate NCAA scholarship, hockey future uncertain | Air Force Sports
- Stock market today: Nasdaq sets new record as Wall Street regains previous losses
- He was having a medical emergency, but was dismissed by the Emergency Department. Here's why
- Three Anoka children infected with measles may have spread the virus to others in Ho Chi Minh City
- PM Modi's remark on 'election postponed after Rajiv Gandhi's death' sparks online debate, user shares 'proof' India TV
- The president did not respond, it was for internal political parties
- Are they selling the wrong beer? Study raises doubts about UK pints | uk news
- Baby Reindeer actor says she knew nothing about the real Martha as pressure mounts on Netflix
- Casper Ruud reaches the SFs of Geneva | ATP tour