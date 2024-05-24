Department of Hawaiian Homelands





DHHL URGES SANDWICH ISLES COMMUNICATIONS CUSTOMERS TO CHANGE TELEPHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS IMMEDIATELY Published on May 24, 2024 in Press releases, Slider DHHL URGES SANDWICH ISLES COMMUNICATIONS CUSTOMERS TO CHANGE TELEPHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER IMMEDIATELY Tenants must act to avoid interruption of critical telecommunications services FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 24, 2024 HONOLULU – Today, up to 1,500 homes and businesses in the Hawaiian Home Lands are experiencing a sudden loss of phone and/or internet service provided by Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC). Affected parties are spread across the state and include many homes in remote communities. The Department of Hawaiian National Lands (DHHL) urges all beneficiaries who receive service from CIS to immediately switch their service to another provider to avoid interruption of their telephone and/or Internet service. Residential customers should contact other service providers to determine if service is available at their address: Additional resources and ongoing updates are available on the Department's Broadband Program webpage at https://dhhl.hawaii.gov/broadband/, including information on: Eligibility for government program offering free and low-cost residential service

Information for Affected Businesses on Hawaiian Lands SIC is a private company that must provide reliable telecommunications service on Hawaiian lands. The company is at risk of being seized by the federal government due to non-payment of a large loan. DHHL strives to ensure minimal disruption to affected beneficiaries. # # # About the Department of Native Hawaiian Lands: The Department of Hawaiian National Lands is carrying out Prince Jonah Khi Kalanianaole's vision of rehabilitating Native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Created by the U.S. Congress in 1921 with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian Homesteading Program managed by DHHL includes the management of more than 200,000 acres of land throughout the state for the specific purpose of developing and carry out homesteading. Media Contact: Diamond badajos Information and community relations officer Department of Hawaiian Homelands Cell: 808-342-0873 [email protected]

