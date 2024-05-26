Should you invest in Nvidia after its stock split?

Nvidia (NVDA) has been releasing glowing quarterly reports for a year now, but its most recent printout came with ice cream and a cherry on top. Not only is the market's favorite pure-play bet on all things AI increasing its dividend, NVDA divides its shares .

While returning more liquidity to shareholders and making NVDA stock more “accessible” are what Wall Street would call positive catalysts, they are not in themselves sufficient reasons to commit new capital to any name, except whatever level it is.

That's not to say you shouldn't buy more Nvidia stock when it's trading at record highs. Rather, if you want to initiate or add to a position in Nvidia stock these days, it doesn't matter whether it's doing a stock split.

Let's first clarify that stock splits aren't as big a deal for retail investors as they were back in the days when people could open a smartphone app and buy fractional shares for free. Nvidia is splitting its shares for the same reason as Walmart, which was more for its own employees.

Second, let's stipulate that stock splits are like giving change. In this case, shareholders will receive 10 shares for each share owned. It's essentially the same as splitting a $10 bill into 10 dollar bills. The fundamentals and techniques do not change – only the arithmetic changes.

Nvidia shares are everywhere

It's also worth mentioning that you probably already have a good amount of exposure to Nvidia stock.

Nearly 70% of actively managed mutual funds own Nvidia, according to the team at BofA Securities Data analysis. And it's not like it's hard to own Nvidia on the passive side either. As the third largest publicly traded company in the world, Nvidia is included in numerous indexes tracked by passive mutual funds and ETFs.

Let's take the main example of the performance of US stocks. With a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, Nvidia's weight in the S&P 500, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), stands at approximately 5.8%.

It's actually a lot. Think about it this way: If the S&P 500 were, say, an actively managed large-cap balanced fund, portfolio managers might have to cut their NVDA position in half?

Nvidia is also well represented on the Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq-100. As for the latter, the weight of Nvidia in the growth index – the most followed by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) – hovers around 7.1%

Ultimately, there is a universe of products offering exposure to Magnificent 7 stock. No one is complaining about the difficulty of finding a good ETF containing Nvidia.

The Street likes Nvidia for many reasons

As we've noted, Nvidia has a long history of generating market-crushing returns. Exchanges are trading at record highs because no one knows how big this whole AI thing is going to get. They just know they don't want to miss anything.

Will Nvidia continue to beat the market?

Sure, probably, why not? But stocks never rise in a straight line. Markets are cyclical. Chipmakers are very cyclical. The good news is that Nvidia is trading based on a combination of incredible fundamentals and forecasts, not just hype.

The bad news? Stocks are also falling. There is a bull case and a bear case for everything. Have you ever noticed how stock prices fluctuate throughout the session? Remember that high beta stocks like Nvidia, which have a history of outperforming the broader market when it's rising, also tend to underperform the broader market when it's on the rise. liquidation.

On a more positive note, Wall Street is making a strong case for Nvidia stock. Analysts, as a group, give NVDA an elite rating of Strong Buy (with high conviction), according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Instead of trying to summarize these analysts' investment theses in the space provided here, let's just say that of all the very good reasons to be bullish on Nvidia, the stock split isn't at the top of the list.