The AI ​​boom is the next technological revolution





Tech stocks on the Nasdaq 100 hit record highs during the week, marking their fifth straight week of gains, the longest streak since January, driven by Nvidia's Outstanding Earnings Report. Shares of the artificial intelligence giant jumped more than 9% after its first-quarter financial results showed a 262% year-over-year sales increase, beating expectations and sparking a rally widespread semiconductor stocks. Solar stocks had their best week since December 2023, potentially in response to President Joe Biden's increased tariffs on Chinese imports, including a significant hike on solar cells. Risk sentiment has weakened in non-tech sectors, while Minutes of the hawkish Fed meeting And S&P Globals business surveys indicated renewed inflationary concerns, raising fears of a prolonged rise in interest rates. The Dow Jones fell on Thursday, suffering its worst session in more than a year. The hype around meme stocks deflated this week, with GameStop in freefall and marking the worst performance among Russell 1000 stocks. A multi-billion dollar market for AI Wedbush analyst Dan Ives forecasts multibillion-dollar tech valuations, driven by the AI ​​revolution, following Nvidia's strong quarterly results. Nvidia's data center business grew 427%, fueling its stock's rise. Ives compares the AI ​​boom to the Internet revolution of 1995, predicting a significant impact on the tech industry with major investors. participation and transformative growth. Inflationary stress increases Retail traders are increasingly stressed about inflation and skeptical of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, according to a Charles Schwab opinion survey. Bullish sentiment on US stocks fell to 46% in the second quarter, while 79% view cryptocurrencies as risky investments. Ethereum ETFs on the horizon The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday approved the first step on the path to detecting Ethereum exchange-traded funds, paving the way for increased mainstream and institutional investment in the second-most valuable cryptocurrency. This approval reflects the growing regulatory acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which could lead to capital flows from traditional investors. Meme stocks are dwindling Interest in meme stocks like GameStop and AMC waned after Roaring Kitty's exit from social networks. Investors on Reddits forum WallStreetBets are now focusing on other stocks, including Nvidia, Tesla and Nikola. More:Record number of workers can call themselves 401(k) millionaires More:How do you know a job offer isn't a scam: did a professor really post it? And why this check? Benzinga is a financial information and data company headquartered in Detroit.

