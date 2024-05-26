NSE lowers tick size to 1 paisa for certain scripts





The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has lowered the tick size for securities in the cash and stock futures segments, a move expected to improve price discovery and market efficiency and make trading more attractive, benefiting both individual investors and traders. Also read: Trading in cash equity segment slows due to high valuations and poll uncertainty On Friday, NSE said it would reduce the tick size – the minimum price movement by which stock prices can change – to 1 paisa for securities priced below 250 in the spot segment, from 5 paisa Currently. This follows a similar move by the BSE last year, where it had reduced the tick size to 1 paisa for stocks below 100 in the cash segment. It remains to be seen whether the lower tick size will help NSE further consolidate its dominance in the cash segment where it has a 93 per cent share. The average daily turnover on the NSE in the cash segment for April stood at `1.06 lakh crore compared to `7,638 crore on the BSE. The stock futures segment will have the same tick size as that of the underlying security in the spot market. There will be no change in tick size for stock options. The lower tick size will cause bid-ask spreads to tighten, improving price discovery and market efficiency. This will increase liquidity, making trading more attractive and benefiting retail investors and traders, a brokerage official said. Investors can now develop new strategies to exploit smaller tick sizes, especially for low-priced securities, the official added. On the other hand, the load on the systems will increase as more orders are injected, he said. So, if a script is quoted at 200.05, the next available price at which the investor can buy the security is 200.06, if the tick size is 1 paisa. If the tick size had been 5 paise, the next available price would be 200.10. A smaller tick size will reduce the spread and help support volumes to some extent. But it won't be a game-changer overnight, said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities. The tick size determined for securities under settlement T+1 will also apply to settlement T+0. All price-related calculations, such as closing price, base price, common equilibrium price and settlement price, will be aligned based on the applicable tick size of the security, according to NSE. The price band mechanism for the security will continue to apply under the current method and the price determined according to the range will be aligned according to the tick size of the security. The exchange will look at the tick size of a security each month. The closing price of the last trading day of the month in the cash segment will be used to determine the tick size, which will be made applicable for the following month. In March, NSE had reduced transaction fees on transactions in the cash and derivatives segments by 1 per cent. Last month, it reduced the market lot sizes of derivative contracts on some indices, including the Nifty 50. SHARE Copy link

Published on May 26, 2024

