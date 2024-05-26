Memorial Day 2024: Memorial Day 2024: Will US stock markets remain open? Know the trading schedule





Closure of the stock market As Memorial Day approaches, investors are wondering whether the stock market will be open or closed on Monday, May 27. Here's what you need to know about the trading schedule and holiday observance for Memorial Day 2024. US stock markets, including the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. According to a report from USA Today, both exchanges will resume their regular trading hours on Tuesday, May 28. Honoring the Armed Forces Memorial Day is an important holiday in the United States, dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” it dates back to the 1860s and is of historical and patriotic significance to the nation. Holiday calendar After the Memorial Day close, the exchange will operate as usual until the next scheduled close on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. According to the USA Today report, here is a look at the US stock market holiday schedule for 2024: Remembrance Day : Monday May 27 June 10: Wednesday June 19Independence Day: Thursday, July 4 (markets close at 1 p.m. ET on July 3)Labor Day: Monday September 2 Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 28 (markets close at 1 p.m. ET on November 29) Christmas: Wednesday December 25 Remembrance Day Traditions

Memorial Day, often considered the unofficial start of summer, is celebrated across the country in various traditions. Many students have the day off from school and office workers enjoy a long weekend. It is an opportunity for gatherings, barbecues and outdoor activities, while paying tribute to fallen military heroes. Holiday celebration by sector Retail: Most national retailers will remain open on Memorial Day, including Walmart and Target. Food Lion and Kroger grocery stores will operate during normal hours, while Aldi stores will have limited hours. However, Costco warehouse stores will be closed. Financial services: Along with the stock market closing, major banks and the Federal Reserve will also observe this holiday. However, ATMs and online banking will be available as usual. Postal services: The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Memorial Day. UPS shipping services will have limited availability with most stores closed. FAQs Is Memorial Day an American holiday? Memorial Day was established as an official federal holiday in 1968, following the passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act by Congress in June of that year. The law came into force in 1971. What is open on Memorial Day 2024 in the United States? On Memorial Day, most national retailers will remain open, including Walmart and Target. All Food Lion stores will maintain regular operating hours, as will the majority of grocery stores under Kroger. However, Aldi stores will operate on limited hours.

