Is the stock market open on Memorial Day? Does the post office deliver mail?





By Charles Passy It will be a busy holiday weekend, with some 43.8 million Americans hitting the road, according to AAA. For many people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season and a time when many institutions, including financial markets, are closed. But we should never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day itself, which this year falls on May 27, as an opportunity to honor those who died in service to their country. The national holiday dates back to 1868, when a group of Civil War veterans on the Union side believed there should be a day to “decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers,” according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Therefore, the original name of the holiday – Decoration Day – was observed on May 30, supposedly because flowers would then be in bloom throughout the country. In 1971, the holiday was moved federally from May 30 to the last Monday in May as part of a broader law establishing official dates of observance for other holidays. At that time it was also known as Memorial Day. The holiday is marked by a variety of events, both solemn and fun. This is also a time when many Americans hit the road. AAA predicts 43.8 million people will travel – the most since 2005. Here are some things to keep in mind when it comes to openings and closings. Are financial markets open on Memorial Day? All U.S. stock and bond markets are closed on Memorial Day. Does the post office deliver mail? The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver mail on Monday. FedEx (FDX) will not operate except for its critical personalized shipments; FedEx Office stores will have modified hours. Likewise, UPS (UPS) will not offer service except for its Express Critical shipments; UPS Store locations may be closed, but it's best to check with your local store in advance. Are the banks open? Banks are generally closed, but you can still go to an ATM or use your banking app. Are government offices open? Because Memorial Day is a federal holiday, all non-essential federal government offices are closed (and the same is generally true for state government offices). Are schools open? Schools are usually closed on Memorial Day, but it's always best to check with your local school district. Are most stores open? Not only are stores typically open on Memorial Day, but the three-day weekend is one of the biggest sales occasions of the year, according to RetailMeNot. The thrift site says deals can be found on everything from patio furniture to shoes, but it notes that big savings can be found especially on mattresses, bedding, spring clothing and kitchenware. -Charles Passy This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05/26/24 1017ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

