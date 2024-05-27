Rajesh Gopinathan joins NSE board

Mumbai: Rajesh Gopinathan, former managing director and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services and IIT Bombay professor, has joined the board of directors of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), making him the second former director of a technology company to be appointed after Veneet Nayar, former vice-president. Chairman and Managing Director of HCL Technologies, joined the Board of Directors of NSE in September 2021 as a non-independent director.

Gopinathan's appointment comes at a time when the exchange is looking to move its data center from its existing premises, with colocation becoming the dominant mode of trading post-pandemic, due to a surge in derivatives and liquidity volumes.

“His more than 25 years of experience in the global technology industry, part of which at the helm of one of the world's largest technology services companies (TCS), will benefit the exchange, whose key priorities include moving its data center within a year to a year and a half,” said one person on condition of anonymity.

Gopinathan has joined the company as public interest director with effect from April 23 for three years. NSE shareholders approved Nayar's reappointment at its 31st annual general meeting in August last year, pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to the corporate governance report of the stock market for the fourth quarter of FY24 published last month. Nayar was appointed to the NSE board on September 20, 2021 after approval from Sebi.

Change of data center

NSE is proposing to move its data center to a new location over the next year,” Yatrik Vin, chief financial officer of NSE Group, told investors during the earnings conference call on May 6.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and CEO of the exchange, added that the exchange was increasing the capacity of the building (Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai).

“…we are increasing the capacity in our current building. So there will be enough racks available for all future growth as well…even in this building until the time we move to the new data center,” Chauhan said declared without specifying capacity details.

Dominance of shared accommodation

The move to a new data center follows colocation becoming the dominant mode of trading post-pandemic (FY21 onwards) in the cash and derivatives segments, according to NSE data.

Colocation (colo) involves high-frequency traders placing their servers within the exchange's premises on racks for a fee, which usually amounts to a few lakhs depending on the size of the rack, whether it is a quarter , half or full, said the person mentioned earlier.

“This allows those in the data center to get market data feeds seconds before those whose servers are further away,” the person said. “Algorithms used with colo servers initiate trades quickly to benefit from small price movements.”

On NSE's cash segment, colocation as a mode of trading stood at 34.3% of gross revenue in FY24, compared to 34.1% in FY23, according to NSE data. Mobile routing was the next preferred mode at 19.5% from 19.7% in FY23, followed by non-algorithm-based commerce at 18.3% from 18.6%. Algo transactions accounted for 12.8% in FY24, up from 14.6% a year ago. Colo-based revenue in the cash segment stood at a record high of 34.8% in FY22.

In the equity derivatives segment, colocation accounted for 61.6% of gross revenue in FY24, up 241 basis points from the previous fiscal year, according to stock exchange data. Mobile trading comes second at 17.4%, up 20 basis points from FY23.

Spot market turnover on NSE jumped 51% year-on-year to 201 trillion in FY24, while derivatives revenue surged 109% YoY (YoY) to 79,928 billion over the same period.

Besides, the bourse is yet to name a chairman after the five-year tenure of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, a former bureaucrat of the United Progressive Alliance-2 (UPA-2) regime, ended in November last year.

Sebi-related regulations mandate the appointment of a chairman from among the Public Interest Directors (PIDs) with prior approval of Sebi. Currently, the PIDs include Gopinathan (Professor, IIT Bombay), Abhilasha Kumari (former Chief Justice of Manipur HC), S. Ravindran (former Managing Director of Sebi), Mamata Biswal (Professor of Law and Senior Research Fellow at ICSSR, GNLU) and S. Sudarshan. (professor, IIT Bombay).

Published: May 27, 2024, 07:00 IST

