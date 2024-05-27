Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly up after the rebound on Wall Street
Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday after U.S. stocks rebounded from Wall Street's worst day since April to finish higher for the week.
US futures fell while oil prices rose.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 38,758.96 and Seoul's Kospi jumped 0.7% to 2,705.87.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 0.7% to 2,705.87 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,097.86 as the government announced corporate profits rose increased by 4.3% year-on-year in January-April.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 18,576.65.
Taiwan led the advance, with heavy buying of computer chip-related stocks pushing the Taiex up 1.3% to a new record high. MediaTek, a semiconductor company that provides chips for wireless communications, high-definition television and portable mobile devices, jumped 8.4%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. recorded a more modest gain of 0.5%.
The strong global semiconductor cycle is positive for Taiwan's growth prospects, ANZ's Raymond Yeung and Bansi Madhavani wrote in a research note. The global semiconductor cycle is strong thanks to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence applications, cloud computing and 5G telecommunications technology, the report said.
On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 5,304.72 and regained all of its losses from the previous two days. He posted a slight gain for the week, extending his weekly winning streak to five, and sits just shy of his record set on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% to 39,069.59, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%, to 16,920.79, surpassing an all-time high set earlier in the week.
Nvidia rose another 2.6% on Friday, making it the main force pushing the S&P 500 higher.
This week, stock struggles came despite another Nvidia's soaring earnings report, which has become one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. The fervor around AI has pushed some stocks to heights that critics have called overblown, but Nvidias breathtaking growth and forecasts suggest this could continue.
The U.S. economy as a whole shows continued strength in U.S. household spending, but the numbers lie beneath the surface. maybe it's not as encouraging.
The market got a slight boost Friday from a report showing that overall U.S. consumer confidence weakened less in May than preliminary data suggested. Perhaps more importantly, the University of Michigan report also indicates that U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the coming year rose less in May than expected.
This could help avoid a vicious cycle in which U.S. households' high inflation expectations cause them to behave in ways that only make inflation worse.
Concerns about stubbornly high inflation were behind this week's tough trading after indexes were set. recently recorded. The weakness began after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of his last political meeting. Some officials are raising the possibility of raising rates if inflation worsens.
Stocks fell further after reports Thursday indicated that the US economy is stronger than expected. Such strength may actually scare Wall Street because it could maintain upward pressure on inflation.
That in turn could delay a cut in the Federal Reserve's main interest rate, which is at its highest level in more than 20 years. The Fed is trying to pull off the difficult feat of slowing the economy enough through high interest rates to quell high inflation, but not so much that it brings the labor market to its knees.
Treasury yields climbed last week on these concerns, but they remained broadly stable Friday following the release of the consumer confidence report. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.46% from 4.48% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, remains at 4.94%.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 21 cents to $77.93 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. He gained 85 cents on Friday.
Brent crude, the international standard, added 21 cents to $82.05 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 156.77 Japanese yen from 156.99 yen.
The euro rose from $1.0844 to $1.0851.
