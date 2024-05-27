The future of flight: how to make aviation fossil-free

Aviation represents approximately 2.5 percent of global CO 2 emissions. And except for a deep drop in the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic, emissions are increasing.

Aviation as well as other sectors such as shipping and steel are considered particularly difficult to decarbonize or reduce. But there is promising progress, both in terms of technical progress and new regulatory frameworks.

“What we see today is that non-fossil electricity can play a very important role in reducing emissions also in hard-to-reduce sectors, and we also need to decarbonize these sectors, because a large part of emissions comes from these sectors. “, says Mikael Nordlander, director of industrial decarbonization at Vattenfall.

To make flying fossil-free, there are four main pathways: hydrogen, biofuels, electrofuels and batteries.

Biofuels are the most readily available; however, its emissions reduction capacity may vary depending on the raw material and how it is manufactured. Therefore, Vattenfall and its Coalition of first arrivals partners committed to supporting biofuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent or more, compared to fossil kerosene.

Raw materials like straw or used cooking oil, which do not compete with food production, are the most sustainable choices. The problem: While biofuels can be part of a fuel mix and could be part of the solution, there simply isn't enough biomass that can be sustainably produced to replace fossil fuels.

Batteries

Another option is battery-powered electric flight. The Swedish island of Gotland, whose airport is around 200 kilometers from the capital Stockholm, wants the country's first regular electric air link to be established as early as 2028. That's also when the Swedish company Heart Aerospace plans to install its 30-seat aircraft. ES-30 flying plane. Very fittingly, it is supposed to have an all-electric range of 200 km when first used.

This, however, is the main limitation of battery-powered aircraft. They will work well on short-haul light flights, but for longer, heavier flights, other power sources are needed.

Enter hydrogen and electrofuels.

Not yet commercially available as aviation fuels, they are considered the main options for long-haul flights in the future, possibly combined with biofuels in the case of electrofuels.

There are many ways to produce hydrogen, and even more ways to produce electrofuels. But basically, non-fossil hydrogen is produced by splitting water through electrolysis using non-fossil electricity. The hydrogen can then be used in gas turbines or by letting fuel cells convert the chemical energy back into electricity.

Already in 1989, the Russian company Tupolev manufactured the first hydrogen plane running on gaseous hydrogen. But hydrogen can also be cooled in liquid form to −253°C or lower, so it takes up less space.

One of the main challenges with hydrogen is the need for new infrastructure, both for aircraft, storage facilities, refueling stations, etc. Vattenfall is working in cooperation with aircraft manufacturer Airbus and others on hydrogen infrastructure at airports in Sweden and Norway.

Although hydrogen has a high energy density relative to its weight, it is low relative to its volume, also in liquid form, meaning the same amount of energy takes up more space than other fuels. Airbus, for example, is considering storing hydrogen in huge wings.

The process of developing and obtaining a new type of aircraft is quite long, and hydrogen-powered aircraft are not expected to cross our skies in the next decade. But if hydrogen is combined with captured carbon, you get liquid electrofuels.

The captured carbon could, for example, come from a district heating plant that runs on forest by-products such as snags, tops and branches, instead of being released into the air. The carbon then released by the plane will, over time, be captured again by the new growing trees. Also, the CO 2 captured during the production of biogas or ethanol could be used.

Another option is direct air capture or CO suction 2 directly from the air. The cycle then closes almost immediately. But the lower the concentration of carbon dioxide, the more energy it takes to extract it and the higher the cost. The CO 2 The level in the air is currently around 420 ppm, or 0.042 percent. Higher than ever and increasing, but still a very low share compared to other processes.

The advantage of electrofuels is enormous. If you get the recipe right, you can blend it with traditional fossil-based kerosene biofuels. Or even run solely on electrofuels without making any modifications to the aircraft or infrastructure. As with hydrogen, you can also produce more when renewable energy sources such as wind and solar produce the most and prices are lower.

Possible electrofuels around 2030

“I think we will see the first planes running on electrofuels – at least in tests – flying as early as 2030,” says Mikael Nordlander.

Electrofuels and other fossil-free alternatives also recently received a major regulatory boost, when the EU adopted the RefuelEU aviation initiative. The regulation provides for a minimum share of “sustainable aviation fuels” (SAF), which includes certified biofuels, from 2025 and, from 2030, a minimum share of synthetic fuels, or electrofuels. Both shares increase gradually until 2050. Fuel suppliers will have to incorporate 2 percent SAF in 2025, 6 percent in 2030 and 70 percent in 2050. From 2030, 1.2 percent of fuels will also have to be synthetic fuels, reaching 35 percent in 2050.

The EU is also phase out free allowances for the aviation sector in the EU ETS emissions trading system by 2026.

However, all of these solutions cost more than fossil kerosene and fuel costs represent about 20 to 30 percent of total airline spending.

But if costs are distributed equally among all passengers, as is the case under EU rules with minimum mixes, prices do not need to rise as much and, over time , prices will fall, explains Mikael Nordlander.

But above all, as is the case today, fossil fuels are heavily subsidized because they don't pay for the damage they cause, he says.

“There is studies which show that around a fifth of the global economy will be destroyed from climate damage by 2050 if we continue as we are now. Fossil fuels don’t pay the bill.”