List of American Stock Exchange Holidays: Are Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange open or closed today? – News Investing abroad





American stock traders and investors are wondering whether the stock markets will be open or closed on Monday, May 27. The US market will be closed on Monday May 27 for Memorial Day, giving investors a long weekend. Memorial Day is a public holiday in the United States, during which the American stock market, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. This means that when the markets closed on Friday May 24, they will not open until Tuesday May 28. Memorial Day is one of eleven federal holidays in the United States, meaning all non-essential federal institutions, including banks and post offices, will be closed. UK implements stricter laws to ensure international students come to study, not work Schengen visa: European Commission increases fees for traveling to Schengen states from June 11 Study in Britain: why now is the best time to choose the UK as your study destination Australia introduces new rules for international students and temporary graduate visas Memorial Day is also a holiday recognized by the United States Federal Reserve. As a result, commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or have modified hours. The US bond market will also be closed on Memorial Day, with an early close on Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m. The United States Stock Exchange celebrates nine holidays and one early closing each year, including New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President's Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, June 16 , Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The S&P 500 is up more than 11% year to date, thanks to the rally in AI and technology stocks. While inflation remains subdued, many analysts have revised their rate cut forecasts to one or no rate cut in 2024. Inflation will take center stage during a holiday-shortened week with Friday's release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, indicating whether price pressures continued to ease in April. Investors will be paying attention to technology results this week, with Salesforce (CRM) and Dell (DELL) likely to attract attention. Retailers will also be in the spotlight, with Costco (COST) and Dollar General (DG) among those reporting this week. Housing market data and consumer confidence are also on the agenda, and this is the last week for Federal Reserve officials to speak before the blackout before their next meeting. The next FOMC meeting will take place on June 11-12, during which the summary of economic projections will also be released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/business/investing-abroad-us-stock-market-trading-will-nasdaq-and-new-york-stock-exchange-open-on-may-27-3503193/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos