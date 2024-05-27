Is the stock market open today?





May 27 is the spring holiday.

Tracking these changes is a relatively straightforward exercise as the LSE generally follows English bank holidays*, which tend to follow a predictable pattern within a free-flowing Easter and occasional 'extra' bank holidays.

Last year we had an extra bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III and two the year before for the Platinum Jubilee and the Queen's state funeral. In 2024, we will get the “standard” eight days, with national variations. In terms of time, it's generally straightforward, with a start at 8:00 a.m. and an end at 4:30 p.m. on working days except Christmas Eve – or the equivalent last working day, which fell on December 22, 2023. Then the process of Market closing begins at 12:30 p.m. , four hours earlier. Once again, this protocol extends to New Year's Eve, which this year falls on a Sunday – December 29, a Friday, therefore sees “party hours” imposed. A complete list of Trading hours are available on the LSE website. One caveat is that the exchange follows English public holidays, while Scottish and Northern Irish public holidays are different. For example, the LSE is open on January 2, a public holiday in Scotland. Another important caveat is that the bond and money markets also trade at different times. You can more or less trade currencies 24 hours a day. But this is technically feasible also with stocks, if you move from European to American and Asian markets during the daily cycle. This doesn't leave much time for sleep, however, so it's probably not recommended.

