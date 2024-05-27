Stock market unrest in Iran following brokers' strike





Trading was halted on Monday on the Isfahan and Tabriz stock exchanges as brokers launched a strike against the slowdown in Iran's stock market. The market is in decline, suffering a decline of more than 5,600 points at the opening of Monday's session, with 90 percent of the market bathed in red and more than 60 percent of stocks awaiting sale. The recent plungeechoes the crash of July 2020, when the Tehran stock market fell more than 30% in a single week, wiping out the savings of countless small investors lured by government assurances of market safety. Allegations persist that government entities artificially inflated the market, extracting large profits before it collapsed. The memory of the crisispersists among investors, increasing anxiety with every market fluctuation. Government critics characterize the decision taken in early 2020 by President Hassan Rouhani's government to dump state assets in the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) as an act of market manipulation. Initially, the index jumped to 2 million points, supported by small investors persuaded by the government amid devaluation of the rial. But it fell to 1.2 million points, wiping out investors' wealth. At the time, the most radical critics within the government accused the Rouhani administration of deliberately attracting public investment to alleviate a budget deficit through the sale of shares, mainly in state-owned and parastatal companies. Largely controlled by the government and its affiliated conglomerates, which control about 80 percent of the economy, the Tehran Stock Exchange is just one cog in a machine of state-controlled economic entities. As Iranian economic leaders are often appointed by the government itself, the operational independence of the stock market is compromised. As the rial continues to lose value and inflation approaches 50%, many Iranians are scrambling to convert their savings into more stable assets like hard currencies or gold.

