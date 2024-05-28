STOCK MARKET OVERVIEW OF 05/28/2024





NASDAQ-Adv: 2,725 December: 1,473 NYSE-Adv: 2,940 December: 1,010

(Source: Nasdaq)

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday from sharp losses the day before following news of an improving consumer outlook for inflation, propelling the Nasdaq to a fifth straight week of gains and a record close. The Commerce Department said new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in April, while the University of Michigan reported that consumers' inflation expectations improved late May after having deteriorated at the beginning of the month. “The data is a little better than people thought this morning. Durable goods was a pretty solid number. …And then consumer sentiment, not great, not bad, better than people expected,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Seattle. “This is a rebound where people are saying maybe things aren't as bad as we thought, maybe there's room for the Fed to cut rates and the economy will be fine, and that we don’t completely collapse.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens in a new tab, rose 4.33 points, or 0.01%, to 39,069.59. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens in a new tab, gained 36.88 points, or 0.70%, to 5,304.72 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens in a new tab, advanced 184, 76 points, or 1.10%, to 16,920.79. Despite Friday's gains, the Dow (.DJI) opens a new tab and ended its five-week rally a day after posting its biggest daily percentage decline in more than a year. For the week, the Dow Jones fell 2.34%, the S&P rose slightly by 0.03% and the Nasdaq gained 1.41%. Trading volumes were moderate ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo Purchase Licensing Rights, opens in new tab U.S. stocks fell Thursday as economic data indicating growing price pressures dampened expectations for rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve. That overshadowed Nvidia's (NVDA.O) stellar quarterly results, which helped justify investors' expectations for growth in artificial intelligence stocks. Communications Services (.SPLRCL), opens in a new tab, gained 1.29% as the top performer among the S&P's 11 major sectors, while Technology (.SPLRCT), opens in a new tab and Utilities (.SPLRCU), opens a new tab, each gained about 1%. Markets are pricing in a 49.4% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, up from 54.8% a week ago, CME's FedWatch tool showed. Goldman Sachs pushed back its call for a first easing to September rather than July. Small-cap stocks, sensitive to interest rates, also rebounded, with the Russell 2000 (.RUT) opening a new tab up 1.04% after tumbling 1.6% on Thursday. Workday (WDAY.O), opens in a new tab, plunged 15.33% after the human resources software provider cut its annual subscription revenue forecast. Ross Stores (ROST.O), opens in a new tab, rose 7.89% after reporting first-quarter results that beat estimates and raising its full-year profit forecast. With earnings season largely over, 77.9% of the 480 S&P 500 companies that reported earnings beat analysts' expectations, according to LSEG data. That's just below the 79% beat rate over the past four quarters, but above the 67% average since 1994. Advancing issues outnumbered declining issues by a ratio of 2.91 to 1 on the NYSE and 1.85 to 1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 114 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges totaled 10.36 billion shares, compared to an average of 12.22 billion for the entire session over the past 20 trading days.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Richard Chang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/stock-market-snapshot-for-28-05-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos