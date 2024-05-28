SEBI seeks to limit sharing of stock market data with gaming platforms





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a May 24 circular aimed at limiting the sharing of stock prices or real-time price data with online gaming platforms that offer virtual trading services or fantasy games. Multiple online gaming platforms, apps, websites, etc. allow users to engage in these fantasy games based on this highly sensitive information, with some even offering monetary incentives based on the performance of the virtual stock portfolio. Thus, the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) of SEBI has issued recommendations to combat misuse or unauthorized use of this data. Under the new guidelines, registered market intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions (IMIs), which include stock exchanges, clearing companies and depositories, etc., are required to ensure that no price data in real time is not shared with a third party, unless the sharing of this information is required for proper functioning. functioning of the securities market or to meet regulatory requirements. They said market price data can be shared with a one-day lag, without any incentive, only for the purpose of education and investor awareness. FAQs confirmed that these restrictions do not apply to media agencies that publish information on real-time data feeds. A SEBI official told afaqs: If you enter into a betting contract, it is not allowed. This is an unauthorized use of data. We are now putting the blame on those who have data. To ensure compliance, SMAC has mandated MIIs or market intermediaries to enter into an appropriate agreement with any entity with whom they intend to share real-time pricing data. This agreement is necessary to justify that the sharing of this data is necessary for the proper functioning of the securities market. The Board of IMIs or Market Intermediaries must review the activities of these entities at least once per financial year. In addition, MIIs are also required to make arrangements to prevent misuse of data and make necessary amendments to the relevant statutes or rules and regulations to reflect the new guidelines. The National Stock Exchange of India also had warned against the use of real-time market data for online gaming, in April 2023, claiming that this sharing of information goes against the principles of fair and transparent trading. In a circular to all trading members, it is stated that NSE data is only for legitimate business purposes by their clients and not for gaming and virtual trading purposes. Exchanges and regulators have long been skeptical of online trading games. In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had warned investors to be wary of online stock games on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, which allowed people to bet on stocks, currencies and raw materials. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has warned that participation in such projects is at the investors' risks, costs and consequences. Such programs are not endorsed or endorsed by Exchange. Read also: Stay up to date with technology news: Our daily newsletter with the day's news from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9am. Click on here to register today!

