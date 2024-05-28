2024 property tax notices will be mailed this week





Property tax notices for 2024 are expected to be mailed Wednesday, May 29. Taxes are due by June 28, 2024 and a seven percent penalty will be applied to all unpaid tax balances for 2024 as of June 29. Late penalties will not be waived for those who have not received their tax notice. If property owners have not received their 2024 tax notice by June 5, they can use MyCity, at Lethbridge.ca/MyCity, to register their property using the roll number and access code provided on the property assessment notice sent on January 3, 2024. registered, a copy of your tax notice can be reprinted. Alternatively, individuals can contact 311 (or 403-320-3111 if outside Lethbridge) or email [email protected] for assistance. For those who have recently acquired property in the City of Lethbridge and have not received their tax notice, proof of ownership will be required when they contact 311 or go to City Hall to obtain one. a copy. Different payment options are available: In person: Cash, check and debit card payments are accepted on the ground floor of City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Credit cards are not accepted at the hotel city.

Directly to your bank and the City will accept the date of the cashier's stamp as the date of receipt of payment

Online banking or by telephone using the 13-digit registration number located at the top right of the tax notice. Please select Lethbridge (City of) Taxes

Checks or money orders can be mailed or deposited to City Hall, 910 – 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, Alberta, T1J 0P6. Please do not send money by mail

The City has a secure mailbox located at the front doors of City Hall or in the drive-thru drop box in the traffic circle behind City Hall or Online with a credit card via lethbridge.ca/pay. For a fee, property taxes and DBIA can be paid by MasterCard or Visa. Allow one to two business days for processing Homeowners can also opt for the Monthly Installment Prepayment Plan (TIPP), offering a 2% monthly reduction on the credit balance. Registration for 2025 property taxes is available for those whose 2024 taxes are fully paid. Homeowners are encouraged to register for TIPP by July 22 to get an early start in the TIPP cycle. Please visit www.lethbridge.ca/tipp for more information on this program. For more information on assessment, taxes and penalties, property owners can see the back of the tax notice, visit www.lethbridge.ca/taxes or contact 311 during business hours.

