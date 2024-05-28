Watch out for batteries this winter





May 27, 2024 Felix Ellis, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management As winter approaches, the Tasmanian Government and the Tasmanian Fire Service (TFS) are urging all Tasmanians to take proactive measures to prevent house fires and protect what they care about most. Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, has welcomed the launch of a statewide TFS advertising campaign to raise awareness of crucial home fire safety measures, in time for the busy period from May to September. “We are focused on educating the public about common fire hazards and prevention strategies, with a particular emphasis on the safe charging and storage of lithium-ion batteries – commonly found in electric vehicles, e-bikes, power tools and many other devices – as they are a growing cause of residential fires around the world,” Minister Ellis said. “Since 2019, we have seen five Li-on battery fires, three of which resulted in property damage or even destruction, but fortunately no deaths or injuries. “An important part of our strong plan for Tasmania's future to 2030 is to prioritize the essential services Tasmania needs, help develop stronger communities, improve our regions and sustain the safety of our communities. » On average, TFS responds to approximately 350 home fires each year. The most common causes of house fires remain cooking and heating, cigarettes and candles, and electrical problems – many of which can be avoided with simple precautions: Keep flammable materials at least two meters away from radiators.

Create and regularly practice a home fire escape plan.

Make sure working smoke detectors are installed in all key areas of the home.

Have both a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket at home. This equipment can be effective in putting out small fires in their early stages. For more information on fire safety, visit fire.tas.gov.au More press releases from Felix Ellis More press releases from the Minister of Police, Fire and Emergency Management

