Investing in the Philippine Stock Exchange

A recent survey in the United States showed that most people think real estate is the best long-term investment. Thirty-six percent of Americans believe that investing in real estate will provide the best long-term financial results, compared to other investments in stocks, gold, savings accounts, and bonds.

The same article then shows that they may be wrong: historical data reveals that over the last 30 years, from 1990 to 2020, stocks returned 1,325%, compared to 308% for real estate, according to the S&P index. 500 and the U.S. National Housing Price Index, respectively.

Over the past seven years, from 2017 to 2023, the S&P index rose 109.27 percent compared to 58.67 percent for real estate prices.

In the Philippines, for the period 2017 to 2023, a retained investment in residential real estate would have provided a return of 37.6 percent compared to -11 percent for stocks for the same period (based on the PSEi index) . However, for the 30-year period from 1990 to 2020, the The PSEi index performed better with an increase of 584 percent, from 1,052 to 7,200.

The Philippine experience, at least over the past seven years, seems to show the opposite, where investing in real estate would have given a better return than investing in the stock market.

Part of this trend is likely due to Filipinos' cultural bias that real estate or property is a much safer asset and the fact that Filipinos value strong family ties.

Many Filipinos aim to acquire an asset that they can hold and eventually pass on to their children and loved ones. One of the most common strategies real estate brokers use to convince potential buyers is that a house or land will be their children's inheritance.

Investing in stocks only represents an intangible asset and is generally not considered an asset that will be passed on to one's children or relatives.

Notably, although stock market investing is generally viewed from the perspective of individual financial gain, its impact extends beyond the personal portfolio and personal gain. The stock market plays a crucial role in the country's broader economy.

By channeling funds to listed businesses or companies, fostering innovation and creating jobs, private investment in the stock market can be seen as a key driver of the country's economic prosperity.

A well-developed and active stock market will have the following positive contributions to the country:

1. Capital formation, business expansion, job creation and income generation

A publicly traded company has the ability to facilitate the formation and accumulation of capital. Listed companies that receive money from share subscription can use the funds for their operations, repay their loans, expand their businesses and develop new products.

These activities lead to job creation and commercial activity for the company's suppliers and service providers, who in turn generate their own increased commercial activity and contribution to the economy. Lower unemployment and an increasing labor force also generate consumer spending that benefits the economy.

2. Encourage innovation and technological progress

Most businesses are capital intensive and require capital and money to carry out research and development. Providing businesses with the funds to invest in developing and testing new products and services increases economic activity.

3. Contributor to economic growth and stability

A robust stock market contributes to economic stability and growth. It provides businesses with a platform to raise capital efficiently and at a lower cost compared to other methods, such as bank loans and issuing bonds, which require the business to pay interest.

4. Wealth distribution and financial inclusion

The stock market allows for greater financial inclusion, especially these days, as buying and selling stocks can be done online and through mobile apps. When more people invest in the stock market, it encourages them to save and invest their money to buy stocks. When people earn money from their investments, they feel wealthier and are inclined to spend money to increase their consumption and gross domestic product.

Additionally, buying shares on the stock market requires minimal investment. Stocks can be purchased for a few thousand pesos and investors can invest each month with money saved from their salary. This is compared to purchasing a property which requires a much larger investment, especially now given the high property prices in the country.

Aside from stock price appreciation, many companies on the Philippine Stock Exchange offer decent cash dividends. For 2024, some examples are:

Notably, these companies could still pay additional cash dividends for the remainder of 2024.

Compared to our ASEAN neighbors, it can be said that the Philippine stock market generally experiences low population participation.

The Philippine Stock Exchange reported approximately 1.71 million market accounts in 2022.

Over 1 million accounts may seem like a large number, but this figure is low compared to our ASEAN neighbors since the Philippines has a population of approximately 115 million in 2022.

Vietnam, which has a population of around 99 million, reported a total number of securities trading accounts of around 7.53 million units in February 2024, according to data from the Việt Nam Securities Depository (VSD).

Thailand, which had a population of approximately 71 million in 2021, had a total 4.67 million trading accounts in 2021.

The low number of stock investor trading accounts in the Philippines is probably one of the reasons, but not the only nor the most important one, which affects its performance. From 2016 to 2023, the following chart shows the year-over-year performance of the Philippine Stock Exchange compared to our ASEAN neighbors.

Of course, investing in the stock market is not a guarantee of being able to earn, because stock prices fluctuate up and down. Additionally, some stocks will consistently perform better than others, even during market declines.

Although investing in real estate seems to be a more advantageous option in the Philippines, we should also encourage Filipinos to invest in the Philippine Stock Exchange. This would not only promote financial inclusion, as it would not only contribute to the financial inclusion of more individuals, but also benefit the entire Philippine economy.



(The author, Atty. John Philip C. Siao, is a practicing attorney and founding partner of the law firm of Tiongco Siao Bello & Associates – Diokno School of Law. [email protected]. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone.)